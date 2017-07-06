SweetLeaf® Sweet Drops™ Debut on Shelves at Publix

SweetLeaf®, the world’s most trusted stevia brand™, announces 50ml Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops™ are now available at Publix Super Markets across the Southeast. Containing no added or hidden sugars, Sweet Drops add flavor and sweetness to drinks, foods, and recipes, and meet the consumer demand for sugar-free sweeteners with no artificial ingredients. The three most popular flavors, Caramel, Vanilla, and Coconut, are now on sweetener aisles at hundreds of Publix locations throughout Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.

According to Nielsen, “one ingredient consumers are trying to keep a closer eye on how much they consume is sugar. Across the U.S., 22 percent of Americans are already taking matters into their own hands by restricting their sugar intake, while 52 percent are actively trying to avoid artificial sweeteners.”(1)

With the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, from the USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), recommending a path to healthier eating which includes consuming less than 10 percent of daily calories from added dietary sugars,(2) the need to reduce or eliminate added sugars is more important than ever.

Sweet Drops answer that need with deliciously satisfying sweetness and flavor that has no calories, sugars, or artificial ingredients. Also kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO, award-winning Sweet Drops are ideal for everything from smoothies, yogurt, and oatmeal to coffee, tea, and recipes. Each BPA-free, portable bottle has 50 servings to provide great value and travel convenience.

Find Sweet Drops in the sweetener aisle of Publix locations across the Southeast.

1 "Sweet Inspiration: Spotlight on Added Sugar." Nielsen. February 8, 2017. Accessed June 22, 2017. http://www.nielsen.com/us/en/insights/news/2017/sweet-inspiration-spotlight-on-added-sugar.html.

2 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture. “2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.” 8th Edition. December 2015. Available at

http://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015/guidelines/.

###

About WISDOM NATURAL BRANDS®

Gilbert, Arizona-based Wisdom Natural Brands® is the parent company of two highly respected and award-winning consumer brands: SweetLeaf® Stevia Sweetener and Wisdom of the Ancients® herbal teas. For 35 years now, Wisdom has been the leading stevia expert and industry pioneer. SweetLeaf is the stevia sweetener with zero calories, zero carbohydrates, a non-glycemic response, no sugars, and no artificial ingredients. The only stevia brand to be named a Top Wellness Company and to receive 29 global awards for taste and innovation, SweetLeaf is sold in boxes containing 35 or 70 packets, shaker jars for easy home use, and SweetLeaf SteviaTabs®, dissolvable tablets, for on-the-go use. Offering consumers additional high-quality choices, SweetLeaf Organics are sold in 35- and 70-count packet boxes and a shaker jar. SweetLeaf SugarLeaf® bonds SweetLeaf Stevia® and cane sugar for a low-calorie sugar alternative that is perfect for baking and cooking with 2/3 fewer calories than sugar. SweetLeaf 2-oz Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops™ add flavor, without calories, carbohydrates, or artificial ingredients, to foods and beverages. SweetLeaf Water Drops™ add delicious flavor to still or sparkling water.

Additionally, Wisdom of the Ancients® herbal teas, from energizing Yerba Maté Royale® to calming Sympacho®, are available in tea bags and loose tea and come in a variety of beneficial flavors. SweetLeaf and Wisdom of the Ancients products can be purchased online at ShopSweetLeaf.com or in grocery and health food stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.