Scooter’s Coffee Named as One of the Top Food Franchises of 2017

Scooter’s Coffee, the fast-growing drive-thru coffee franchise born in the Midwest, was ranked as the fourth-best coffee franchise on the Entrepreneur Magazine top food-franchises list. This honor is just the most recent in a string of recognition Scooter’s Coffee has earned leading up to summer 2017.

Scooter’s Coffee is proud to be recognized for the work they’re doing to grow the brand for franchisees. It’s not easy to land a coveted spot on the Entrepreneur Magazine Top Food-Based Franchises list. Franchises are judged based on their growth over the past year, their financial strength, their stability and how all these elements combine to create value for franchisees and satisfy consumers.

“We are honored to be included on the Entrepreneur top food franchises list,” said Jen Chaney, vice president of franchise development. “We are proud of the hard work we’ve done, and so thankful for the franchisees who have committed to growing the Scooter’s Coffee family.”

Scooter’s Coffee is quickly approaching 200 locations in 15 states, and it shows no sign of stopping. This year is no exception; just two months ago, Scooter’s Coffee was recognized as a top franchise in the Franchise Business Review’s 2017 Top Multi-Unit Franchises Report.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru coffee franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for over 19 years. It roasts only the finest coffee, and it makes that first morning sip convenient and rewarding for its customers across the nation. Scooter’s Coffee is expected to open 40 more locations in 2017, meaning the company is poised for an even better, stronger year! To find out why Scooter’s Coffee is among the best coffee franchises in the nation, visit ownascooters.com.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In nearly two decades of business, Scooter's Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company core values. The Scooter's Coffee brand promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks...Amazingly Fast!”™ It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

