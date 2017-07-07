Neptune Society Expands to New Jersey

Neptune Society is proud to announce a new location in Paramus, New Jersey as part of Neptune Society's efforts to make affordable cremation services a reality for families across the country.

Neptune Society is proud to announce a new location in Paramus, New Jersey as part of Neptune Society's efforts to make affordable cremation services a reality for families across the country. The new office will be conducting business under the name Neptune Cremation Society and is located at 175-B Route 4 West, Paramus, NJ 07652 and is already helping families plan how they want themselves and their loved ones to be remembered for generations to come.

Neptune Society has already assisted communities around the country with cremation planning for over forty years. With a variety of low-cost cremation options, Neptune Cremation Society Paramus will be able to provide families with simple but dignified services or more elaborate and personalized services. By bundling its cremation services into simple packages, Neptune Cremation Society Paramus is able to help families save money while still providing room for a personalized memorial.

Neptune Cremation Society Paramus will also offer special veteran cremation packages for those who honored this country through military service. The team at Neptune Cremation Society Paramus is dedicated to ensuring veterans and their families get the quality of service they deserve and will work with families to help ensure they receive all honors that they qualify for.

Families also have the option to preplan a cremation through Neptune Cremation Society, saving time and money in the process. More people are choosing to create plans for their own end-of-life services so they know their wishes will be carried out at the time of need. Neptune Cremation Society helps families accomplish this by providing the materials one needs to record their wishes and to ensure that the services one wants will be carried out by their dedicated and caring staff at the time of need. Now people have the opportunity to decide whether they would want a simple service or a grand celebration of life long before they need those services, making the implementation of those services at the time of need effortless, since all the planning has been done in advance.

Neptune Cremation Society Paramus also helps families who choose to preplan their cremation services by locking in the current price for such services, saving that family hundreds or thousands of dollars in the long run. As the price of a New Jersey cremation rises over time due to inflation and other forces, families who choose to prepay for their cremation services will not have to worry about those rising costs affecting their service at the time of need. While certain state and county fees can only be paid at the time of need, Neptune Cremation Society Paramus helps families pay for everything else they possibly can in advance to make the financial burden of funeral services a little lighter.

To find out more about Neptune Cremation Society Paramus, one can complete an information form online or contact the office on the phone directly at (201) 909-9845. Neptune Cremation Society Paramus is proud to join a new vibrant community and is ready to provide families with the care and high-quality service they are known for around the country.

N.J. Lic. No. 5121, Alvin Chan, Manager