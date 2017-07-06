Synergy Global Forum is one of the world's premier business events, with this year's conferences eagerly awaited in NYC, Moscow, Dubai, and London.

Synergy Global Forum, one of the world’s premier business events, is happy to introduce it’s special guest — actress and philanthropist Robin Wright. Her heroine Claire Underwood in “House of cards” starts with a nonprofit organization and afterwards becomes the First Lady and then President of the United States. Wright has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for that role. She is also a producer and occasional director for “House of Cards.” While playing a powerful woman Wright started transferring her strength to real life. Last year the actress demanded to be paid the same as co-star Kevin Spacey for her work on “House of Cards”. She often is talking about the problem of equal pay for women. Last year, Forbes reported that Wright made $5.5 million for her work on the show.

At Synergy Global Forum, which will be held On October 27th and 28th at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, attendees would be able to listen to Robin Wright and ask her questions. Among other speakers are Malcolm Gladwell, Nassim Taleb, Arianna Huffington, Ray Kurzweil, Gary Vaynerchuk and others. Speakers would be covering a wide range of topics which will reshape life of everyone who hear them.

The Forum has gathered the most recognizable and diverse lineup of speakers this year. For over two days 5,500 participants will be able to rub shoulders with the best professionals and influencers in numerous industries. Our special guest for the afterparty is Paris Hilton, who is no stranger to great parties. She will perform as a DJ in the one of Manhattan’s most famous venues, the Hammerstein Ballroom.

We are happy to invite reporters and media partners to the conference.