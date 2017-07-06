We are excited to release the next generation of Metadefender Kiosk, which makes the product more intuitive and easier to use, whether users are interacting with it only once or on a regular basis.

OPSWAT today announced the release of the next generation of the successful Metadefender Kiosk product, Metadefender Kiosk 4.0.0, which includes an overhauled flexible user interface. This dynamic new interface will help organizations customize the Metadefender Kiosk end user experience to match their security needs. With this release, Metadefender Kiosk offers even more flexibility and customization to organizations.

Metadefender Kiosk protects secure and air-gapped networks from threats by enabling the safe transfer of files and data from portable media to internal networks. One of the challenges of releasing Metadefender Kiosk is that each organization has different security needs and processes that impact how the product is configured and deployed in their environment. With a product as powerful and as feature-rich as Metadefender Kiosk, most organizations will enable some of the available features while disabling others. This latest product release from OPSWAT gives organizations more flexibility to define the appropriate workflows.

Tony Berning, Senior Product Manager for Metadefender Kiosk at OPSWAT, said: "We have worked closely with many of our customers to learn how we could best improve the end user experience of using Metadefender Kiosk. We are excited to release the next generation of Metadefender Kiosk, which incorporates a lot of their feedback and makes the product more intuitive and easier to use, whether users are interacting with it only once or on a regular basis."

In many organizations, Metadefender Kiosk will be deployed in an unattended environment, and end users need to be able to use the product without expert assistance. Many of the changes in Metadefender Kiosk 4.0.0 address this need by making the end user interface more intuitive. Metadefender Kiosk 4.0.0 also has support for multiple languages to enable users around the world to easily use Metadefender Kiosk. Additional disclaimer and informational screens in the workflow provide more instructions to the end user. Finally, more real-time feedback during the scanning process is provided to the Kiosk user. These changes improve the overall user experience and enable organizations to deploy Metadefender Kiosk in a self-service manner.

Berning added, "With the addition of multi-language support, we are helping the many international organizations that have a wide variety of end users who use Metadefender Kiosk as part of their day-to-day responsibilities. That, and the flexibility to embed additional direction and feedback into the Kiosk workflow, allow Metadefender Kiosk deployments to be brought online with minimal training of end users. By incorporating Metadefender Kiosk more smoothly into security processes, we are helping to improve organizations' security in a more efficient manner."

Metadefender Kiosk 4.0.0 provides an improved end user experience for all Metadefender Kiosk customers. Visit this page for more information about the product. Metadefender Kiosk installers can be downloaded here, and the product release notes are on this page. Customers with a current license for Metadefender Kiosk can contact OPSWAT for a replacement license they can use when upgrading their deployment.

About OPSWAT

