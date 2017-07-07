CitriFresh Distribution Names National Sales Managers

CitriFresh Distribution There has been an enormous level of interest in our products because of the mold removal and prevention system offered by our all natural product, Mold Zap, which can reduce mold removal time by 67%.

CitriFresh Distribution (CFD) is pleased to announce that Michael Mello and Steve Franks have joined the executive team as National Sales Managers. Michael is managing the Eastern United States and Steve is managing the Western United States. Currently, Michael and Steve are setting up a sales force throughout the United States and have reps set up in the Carolinas, East Florida, and Tennessee, with additional reps joining our team in other states. If you have chemical sales experience, please contact Michael and Steve directly.

“I am really excited and thrilled that Michael and Steve have joined our team,” stated Sanjay Gupta, President/CEO of CFD. “Michael told me we need to have boots on the ground, working directly with contractors and I agree 100%. I have tremendous confidence in Michael and Steve because of their practical knowledge. Combined, they have over 40 years of experience in the disaster restoration industry and have managed multi-million dollar large loss projects. They both are experts at inspecting and removing mold and have extensive project management experience. Most importantly, they have a network of contacts because they managed the sales of a chemical distribution company for eight years!”

“My conversation with Sanjay began on LinkedIn,” stated Michael Mello, Eastern United States Sales Manager. “After learning more about the products and the fact that there has been over 15 years of research, development, and testing, I knew that I had to take a closer look. During a conference call with the inventor of the products, Johnny Wells, my confidence grew even more. For about 3 weeks, Steve and I evaluated and tested the samples and the results have been amazing.”

“What excites me the most about these products is that they are eco-friendly,” stated Steve Franks, Western United States Sales Manager. “I am passionate about eco-friendly products because they are safer to use for contractors and better for the environment. CFDs mold removal and prevention products are the best on the market because they work so well and provide contractors with peace of mind because of the warranty we are able to offer. I have trained many contractors on the best use and practices for removing mold using chemicals and am certain that these products will help many contractors save time and money, and most importantly deliver the best service possible to their customers.”

Sales for the products will be managed through CFD’s website. In addition to offering competitive pricing, CFD is dedicated to offering their customers volume discounts, loyalty product rebates for free product, and a reseller program.

Currently, CFD offers products in the following categories:

1. Mold Removal, Mold Prevention, HVAC, and Laundry Products (Mold B Gone, Mold Zap, Mold Shield, Clean Air, Coil Cleaner, and Mold Out)

2. Exterior Cleaners (Deck Brite, Deck Strip, Deck Wash, and Wood Renu)

3. House Hold Cleaners, Insect Repellents, and Carpet Cleaning (Bee Stop, Total Clean, Stain Out, and Stain Magic)

In total, we carry 13 unique products that are ideally suited for disaster restoration, mold removal, carpet cleaning, cleaning, and exterior pressure washing companies that specialize in cleaning decks, homes, and fences.

Our product, Mold Zap is very popular for two key reasons. First, it can reduce mold removal time by up to 67% because it kills and removes the mold. Second, it saves mold removal contractors the extra step of encapsulation because it seals the wood to prevent future mold growth and is warrantied for 5 years.

To learn more about our management team, three key benefits offered to contractors, and our products, please visit our website,http://www.citrifreshusa.com

About CitriFresh Distribution

CitriFresh Distribution (CFD) is the marketing and distribution arm of American Mold Products (AMP). AMP is based in Alpharetta, Georgia and has spent more than 15 years developing and testing a line of eco-friendly products for mold prevention, household cleaning, and exterior cleaning. Our mission is to focus on researching, developing, and testing new product lines that can be offered through our marketing and distribution partner, CFD.