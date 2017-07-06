Game Changers Online Auctions We hope to raise significant funds, while giving some lucky fans an experience they will never forget.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation announces a 'Game-Changing' online auction for once-in-a-lifetime meet and greets and private lunches with high profile celebrities and business leaders including: Celine Dion, Robert Herjavec- from Shark Tank, Stephen Amell- from Arrow, Michael Smith- Celebrity Chef, John Ruffolo- CEO of OMERS Ventures, Jack Armstrong- Toronto Raptors sportscaster, Larry Rosen- CEO of Harry Rosen and Heather Reisman- CEO of Indigo.Full details of each experience package and meet-and-greet details can be found at: http://gamechangersauction.com

Proceeds from this auction benefit the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the Top 5 Cancer Research Centres in the World.

“This 'Game-Changers' auction gives fans the opportunity to meet their favorite celebrity for an ultimate meet-and-greet- all while supporting an important cause,” says Nick Taylor of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. “We hope to raise significant funds, while giving some lucky fans an experience they will never forget.” The online auction is now live at http://gamechangersauction.com and ends on July 14, 2017 at 10:00 P.M (ET).

About Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre has achieved an international reputation as a global leader in the fight against cancer and delivering Personalized Cancer Medicine. The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world, is a member of the University Health Network, which also includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and The Michener Institute for Education at UHN. All are research hospitals affiliated with the University of Toronto. http://www.theprincessmargaret.ca

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at University Health Network is raising funds to lead the way in Personalized Cancer Medicine at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, which includes The Campbell Family Cancer Research Institute and The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research

http://www.thepmcf.ca

For further information: Media Contacts: Nick Taylor, Chief Golf Officer, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, (416)993-5720, Nick.taylor(at)thepmcf(dot)ca; Ivy Cuervo, Director, Brand Communications, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, (416) 946-4661, ivy.cuervo(at)thepmcf(dot)ca