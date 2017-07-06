With Rapid Insight we are not only able to achieve our enrollment objectives, but have the ability to continuously enhance the models.

Rapid Insight Inc., a leading provider of easy to use predictive analytics and data blending software for higher education, announced today that it will sponsor a live webinar hosted by University Business, featuring Dickinson College. The webinar will take place on July 13th, at 3:00 PM Eastern time.

In this webinar, Korey Paul, Senior Research Analyst at Dickinson College, and Stephanie Niles, Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Communications at Dickinson College, will share how they are utilizing predictive analytics to optimize their enrollment strategies. They will also discuss their communication strategies and tactics for getting buy-in and collaborating between multiple departments.

At the end of the webinar, Jon MacMillan, Senior Data Analyst at Rapid Insight, will demonstrate the creation of an enrollment model using Rapid Insight Software.

“With Rapid Insight we are not only able to achieve our enrollment objectives, but have the ability to continuously enhance the models,” stated Korey Paul, Senior Research Analyst at Dickinson College. “Having the best possible enrollment models creates better outcomes for the students and the institution overall.”

