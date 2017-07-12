Sun Lakes AZ Real Estate Agents Add Expert to The Kolb Team

The expert Sun Lakes, AZ real estate agents at The Kolb Team, http://www.thekolbteam.com, announced today that Carey Kolb will be joining them as the vice president and a board member.

Now, it will be easier for people looking to sell or buy a home in the East Valley, Sun Lakes or one of the region’s active adult lifestyle communities with the local knowledge and financial expertise of Mr. Kolb.

“As the new vice president and board member, Carey Kolb will immediately work on organizational structure and finance for the business,” states Becky Kolb, The Kolb Team Co-founder. “Once licensed, he will be actively involved in the full, East Valley and Sun Lakes real estate business creating a cost-effective and stress-free environment for customers to sell their house or find their dream home.”

Benefits for House Hunters Include Financial Expertise and Local Knowledge of Sun Lakes

Carey Kolb joins the Kolb Team after spending the last 21 years as a senior executive for Applied Technical Systems, a small government contractor based in the Seattle area.

As their vice president of systems division in Washington, DC, where they specialize in software development for government customers (like the US Patent & Trademark Office and the Department of Defense), he managed a $17M budget and up to 75 employees.

Kolb has a BBA in Finance from the University of Iowa and an MBA in Organizational Behavior from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. He and his wife Trish have been married for 30 years and have four grown children.

Now residents of Sun Lakes, AZ, they enjoy all of the activities, amenities and restaurants this community offers.

“At the Kolb Team, I plan to help people find East Valley and Sun Lakes AZ real estate that fit their active adult lifestyle, budget and specific needs as quickly and cost-effectively as possible,” states Carey Kolb. “As a resident who loves the area, I am looking forward to sharing my local insights and financial expertise with our customers.”

To find your active adult community or dream home in the East Valley or Sun Lakes, AZ, contact The Kolb Team at http://www.thekolbteam.com, or call (480) 440-0849.

About The Kolb Team

Founded in 2010, The Kolb Team is headed by Becky and John Kolb who sell and live the active adult community lifestyle as residents of Sun Lakes, AZ. They are among the top 20% of all agents in the Keller Williams Integrity First Realty office. Previously with ReMax Infinity, they won The ReMax, LLC Hall of Fame, Platinum, 100%, and Executive Club Awards and received the SEVRAR (Southeast Valley Association of Realtors) multi-million dollar award multiple times. In May 2013, Becky was awarded the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation, and in June 2013, she was awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designation. When not helping clients in the East Valley of Arizona, you can find Becky and John golfing, hiking, swimming, making new friends, and spending time with their four sons and 14 grandchildren. For help with your Arizona real estate needs, visit http://www.thekolbteam.com.

