Stone Terrace, the luxury bed and breakfast in Evanston, IL was voted as the “Best Hotel” in the Chicago suburbs by the Make it Better community.

The savvy readers of Make it Better, a community resource to help women on the North Shore of Chicago improve their lives and the lives of others, have voted the Stone Heritage Property, Stone Terrace Bed & Breakfast, the luxury bed and breakfast located at 1622 Forest Place in Evanston, Illinois, as the “Best Hotel” in the Chicago suburbs. The publication’s Best of 2017 awards included input from more than 6,700 readers, who casted votes online.

“To be recognized as the best hotel in the Chicago suburbs by an audience as sophisticated and selective as Make it Better subscribers is high praise, and validation that our commitment to not only meeting, but exceeding, guests’ wishes and expectations continues to be invaluable,” said Tom and Sue Zipprich, co-owners and inn keepers of Stone Terrace. “Since we purchased the house, we have set a new standard of luxury and excellence for selective travelers looking for a unique B&B experience.”

Marketing its seventh anniversary, Make it Better readers have voted for their favorite Chicago-area businesses in 11 categories, including arts and entertainment, beauty, celebrations, dining, fitness and recreation, home and design, kids, pets, philanthropy and community, shopping and travel.

Stone Terrace was built in 1883 and restored to its original design and grandeur in 1910. The Tudor-style house was listed as a historic landmark in X and is located today in one of Evanston’s most scenic areas.

The first floor features a living room with two separate seating areas and a baby grand piano, along with an adjoining sunroom with a surrounding view of Lake Michigan. The first floor hosts a formal dining room and a morning room featuring the Inn’s signature scones and a full breakfast homemade by the innkeeper. The magnificent outdoor terrace and beautiful perennial gardens offer guests a luxurious open-air experience in the spring, summer and fall. The walking path near the house is open year-round, and in the winter there is a frozen pond for skating right across the street.

A grand library is featured on the mezzanine level, making it a quiet space to meet and converse with friends or read from the large collection of literature.

The second floor features a guest center with a coffee center, homemade breakfast items, refrigerator, wine cooler and an ice maker, and a washer and dry for guest laundry. The second floor also houses the home’s guest suites. Each of the five guest rooms are named after prominent women in history, and features a unique color schemes, original artwork and customer furniture. Four of the guest rooms offer fireplaces, original to the house. Each en suite is appointed with a private bathroom that include heated marble floors, Christian Lacroix Bath & Body amenities, cozy bath ropes and on-mirror TVs. Each bedroom offers organic mattresses, luxury linens, a flat screen television, ice bucket, glasses and wire opener, hair drying, turndown service and electronic key cards.

The lower level includes a media theatre with a 108-inch projection TV, billiard room, state-of-the-art exercise room, Zen massage room and a place for personal training and private yoga sessions.

An elevator, Wi-Fi, 24-hour security and heated indoor parking is also available onsite. The home uses a geo-thermal heating and cooling system. The house is also available for event rentals such as wedding showers, dinner or cocktail parties, corporate or group meetings or garden parties.

Guest suites range in price from $350 to $400 per night. Whole house rentals are also available. For more information or to book your vacation at Stone Terrace, please visit http://www.stoneterracebb.com or https://www.selectregistry.com/property/stone-terrace-bed-breakfast.

