Neptune Society Publishes New Cremation Ebook

Understanding when to take action is almost as important as understanding what you need to do following the loss of a loved one.

Neptune Society has always been committed to providing families with everything they need to plan affordable and dignified cremation services. However, there is a lot more to do after someone has passed away than the cremation service itself. Tying up loose ends for a loved one financially and emotionally can be quite challenging, especially when a death comes suddenly. That's why Neptune Society released its new ebook "Everything You Need to Know and Do When a Loved One Passes Away Without a Plan in Place: The Definitive Checklist."

"Everything You Need to Know..." discusses all the steps to take immediately after a loved one has passed away. From the moment the death occurs to weeks after, this ebook details each step clearly and in order so it's simple to understand what to do and when to do it. The ebook also provides a series of checklists of actionable tasks to help readers stay on track to completing everything that needs to be done after someone passes away.

The ebook is broken up by the timing of when each set of tasks should be done. As it states in the ebook, "Understanding when to take action is almost as important as understanding what you need to do following the loss of a loved one." While certain tasks may be done out of order depending on the situation, the guide does provide a general outline of what to do immediately after someone passes away, what to do a few days later, and what to do a few weeks later. Each section has its own comprehensive explanations and checklists to make the entire process smoother and simpler.

At the end of the ebook there are a few resource sections for the reader. The first gives a general overview of the cremation process from start to finish. With a general idea of how a cremation service is carried out, families are empowered to make decisions that honor their loved one's legacy, even at such a difficult time. The next resource discusses how a cremation arrangement conference is structured. It provides advice on what to bring and what to talk about with an arrangement counselor, whether that counselor is with Neptune Society or another funeral home. Another resource mentions how many end-of-life services are paid for and what to do if it is impossible for a family to pay for funeral services. There is also an important contacts sheet, a comprehensive glossary of terms specific to the funeral industry, and a list of other resources to make planning a cremation or other end-of-life service less stressful.

The tasks that families face when planning cremation services for a loved one may appear to be daunting, especially after such a crushing loss. Neptune Society's new ebook "Everything You Need to Know and Do When a Loved One Passes Away Without a Plan in Place: The Definitive Checklist" provides a way to guide families through not only the cremation process itself but also the process of closing a loved one's affairs with grace and dignity.