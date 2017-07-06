As more corporations seek to replace their legacy systems, OneStream’s SmartCPM Platform offers a more agile solution that quickly adapts to meet the changing business requirements of dynamic organizations

OneStream Software LLC, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions, announced that they have been named as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) Solutions. OneStream provides a unified SmartCPM™ solution for the mid to large enterprise.

“We believe our position as a Visionary in Gartner’s recently released Magic Quadrant report validates our commitment to customer success along with the increasing need of the enterprise for a product that offers more capabilities, easier IT ownership and a streamlined end user experience,” said Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. “We feel our placement of furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the Visionaries quadrant confirms our belief that OneStream is the only vendor that offers sophisticated financial consolidation, reporting, automated Intercompany Eliminations and Account Reconciliations in a single application. As more corporations seek to replace their legacy systems, OneStream’s SmartCPM Platform offers a more agile solution that quickly adapts to meet the changing business requirements of dynamic organizations. By leveraging the core capabilities of OneStream, corporations are able to extend the value of their investment, take control of their financial systems roadmap and deliver more solutions with less technical complexity. With the upcoming launch of ML123™, solution from our XF MarketPlace for better predictive analytics, we will deliver a truly revolutionary product that will change the face of corporate performance management and further enhance our market position.”

The Gartner report evaluated 11 CPM software vendors and cited specific criteria for inclusion along with completeness of vision and ability to execute on that vision. As defined by Gartner, the components of an FCPM solution support financial accounting processes to help achieve a corporate financial close. Additionally, OneStream has received a 5-star rating in Gartner Peer Insights reviews, as of July 3, 2017, based on 10 reviews.

OneStream XF is a single, unified Corporate Performance Management software platform that simplifies processes to deliver financial consolidation and reporting, planning and operational analytics for sophisticated organizations. Guided Workflows simultaneously improve the quality and consistency of data while reducing risk throughout the financial consolidation, reporting and planning processes. OneStream customers enjoy the multiple benefits of owning a single, agile CPM system that can adapt to business changes quickly and easily.

