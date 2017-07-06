Roger Hall, Executive Director of the Ohio Music Education Associaton, was named a 2017 Lowell Mason Fellow. Roger Hall has contributed to music education, beginning with his 30 years of devotion to his students and his model for fine teaching and mentorship of his colleagues in Ohio and beyond.

On June 30, the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) honored an exemplary leader in music education as this year’s Lowell Mason Fellow. This distinction is one of music education’s most important honors, and is designed to recognize the accomplishments of music educators, music education advocates, political leaders, industry professionals, and others who have contributed to music education in their unique way.

The prestigious award is named for educator, musician, and composer of more than 1,600 hymn tunes, Lowell Mason, who is considered to be the father of public school music education in the United States. He has been credited with introducing music instruction to American public schools in the 19th century, and with establishing teacher training in music education. In 2002, the importance of his contributions to music education inspired NAfME to create the Lowell Mason Fellows award.

“Roger Hall has contributed to music education, beginning with his 30 years of devotion to his students and his model for fine teaching and mentorship of his colleagues in Ohio and beyond,” said NAfME President Denese Odegaard. “His expertise, leadership, guidance and stewardship in all things OMEA and shared at the national level have impacted strong traditions, achievement, respect and love for music and music education.”

Roger Hall, Executive Director of the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA), was nominated by past and present OMEA Trustees and staff as a Lowell Mason Fellow, class of 2017. His decades of teaching and administrative experience in public schools and college settings include emphases on concert and marching band, jazz ensemble, music theory, and general music education. He is a professional trombonist and brass instrument specialist.

Roger Hall earned a B.S. in Music Education from Ohio State University and an M.M. in conducting from Bowling Green State University. He has been a guest conductor of many university bands, including Ohio State University and Kent State University; presented clinics at the national and state level; and held numerous positions of leadership at the state and national level in music education. His past awards include induction into the Ohio Band Directors Conference Hall of Fame in 2009; OMEA Distinguished Service Award in 2011; and the 2015 OSU School of Music Distinguished Service Award.

Lowell Mason Fellow designations also provide an opportunity to support the efforts of NAfME through the donation made in the honoree’s name. This donation goes to NAfME to support future generations of music educators through the organization’s programs. Individuals or groups (corporations, universities, foundations, student organizations, etc.) may fund designations.

Read more about the Lowell Mason Fellows distinction and past recipients of the honor here: bit.ly/LowellMason.

National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association orchestrates success for millions of students nationwide and has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.

