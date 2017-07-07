Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Named Agent of the Year by New York Life

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger was named Agent of the Year in the El Paso General Office of New York Life Insurance Company, Steve Nagy, managing partner of the office announced on January 2017.

Lizzie Dipp Metzger received the award in recognition of outstanding sales achievement and exemplary client service and professionalism.

Dipp Metzger is president of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX serving clients nationwide. As a Financial Professional, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Lizzie’s focus is physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market. Lizzie provides holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation.

She has been married for 17 years and is a proud mother of three children. Please visit Lizzie’s website at http://www.crownws.com. Lizzie is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

New York Life Insurance Company, a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. New York Life has the highest possible financial strength ratings currently awarded to any life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).** Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life Investments*** provides institutional asset management. Other New York Life affiliates provide an array of securities products and services, as well as retail mutual funds. Crown Wealth Strategies is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies LLC or its affiliates. Please visit New York Life's website at http://www.newyorklife.com for more information.

