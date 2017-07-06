online rental payments In only a couple of minutes ApplyConnect® users can enroll in the free service and send an email invitation to their tenants.

ApplyConnect®, a secure, consumer-initiated tenant screening solution, is proud to announce that they’ve included online rental payments to their suite of no cost features. Through a partnership with Payrent.com, the enhancement empowers small to mid-size landlords and real estate agents with the ability to automate, keep account of, and control their tenants’ rental payments.

In only a couple of minutes ApplyConnect® users can enroll in the service at no cost and send an email invitation to their tenants. Renters will then be able to set up rental payments via an ACH bank transfer with a $2.55 processing fee or a debit or credit card with a 3% processing fee. Online rental payments will be transferred to the landlord’s bank account within 3-5 days. Just like ApplyConnect®’s unique tenant screening solutions, all convenience fees will be paid by the tenants, making it completely free for landlord and real estate agent users.

Users will receive an email notification every time a rental payment is made detailing the tenant’s name, rental amount, address, and time of transfer. Late tenants will also receive email reminders the day prior to their rental due date.

“This new feature provides a much needed service for a safe and time saving method of collecting rental payments. We are excited to roll out such a fantastic enhancement which benefits everyone” said Sabrina Bower, President of ApplyConnect®.

