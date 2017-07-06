Haitong International (Stock Code: 665.HK), a leading financial services company listed in Hong Kong, and Primary Insight, LLC, an expert network firm headquartered in New York, have announced they are entering into a joint venture starting July 3rd, 2017, for the purpose of increasing compliance and efficiency of expert services across Asia, including Hong Kong, the PRC, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, and India with the additional benefit of providing both Parties and their clients access to a larger and more comprehensive expert database.

This symbiotic relationship will enable significant development in both businesses. PI looks forward to expansive growth and penetration of its client base in the Asia-Pacific region with its new foreign partner that not only has deep roots in Asia but also an intimate understanding of the environment, including working familiarity with domestic clients, language fluency and the regulatory landscape. Similarly, Haitong International looks forward to gaining a competitive advantage by augmenting its research capabilities to its clients with exclusive access to PI’s global expert network. Under the terms of the agreement, this joint effort also includes an in-house consultancy in Haitong International’s Hong Kong offices that will be dedicated towards managing this relationship and fulfilling research requests.

This joint venture comes at the heels of recent international development of both firms’ operations within high-growth regions. It follows recent success in PI’s growth in Sao Paulo, Brazil (2016) and Haitong International’s recent acquisition of Haitong India (a subsidiary of Haitong Bank, 2016). Both firms look forward to capturing value in this opportunity that positions them for successful entry and expansion within the world’s leading capital markets.

Leighton Thomas, co-founder and CEO of Primary Insight explains, "Within the scope of the JV with Haitong International, Primary Insight now has a tremendous opportunity to bridge gaps in knowledge capital, expertise and relationships across Greater China and Asia.”

Primary Insight

Primary Insight was founded in 2005 inside Bear Stearns and spun outside JP Morgan in 2009. PI is a leading global primary research provider led by expert-network veterans that prioritize clients’ needs with a time and cost effective solution. We are actively engaged in matching premium industry professionals with the world’s leading hedge funds, private equity firms, consultancies and corporations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa, to help make better informed investments and decisions.

Haitong International Securities Group Limited

Haitong International Securities Group Limited (“Haitong International”; Stock Code: 665.HK) is an international financial institution with established presence in Hong Kong and a rapidly expanding network across the globe. It strives to serve as a bridge linking up the Chinese and overseas capital markets. The parent company of Haitong International is Haitong Securities Co. Ltd (“Haitong Securities”, Stock Code: 600837.SH; 6837.HK).

Haitong International serves more than 200,000 corporate, institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its well established financial services business platform provides corporate finance, brokerage, asset management, fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC), institutional equities and a full spectrum of financial products and services. Haitong International possesses a sound risk management system that is in line with international standards. It is the first Chinese financial institution in Hong Kong to have been assigned a “BBB” long-term credit rating by S&P. In December 2016, we acquired Haitong India (a subsidiary of Haitong Bank), with which a financial servicing network has been set up to cover the world’s major capital markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, Tokyo and Mumbai, thereby making us to be a leading boutique financial services provider in Asia-Pacific region.

Contact: Alicia D’Souza, SVP, Business Development & Marketing (Alicia(at)primaryinsight(dot)com)