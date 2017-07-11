In celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day (September 16), guests staying at Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta will be treated to regional sweets each evening at turndown. Six artisanal treats explore the tastes of Puebla, Celaya, Jalisco, Linares, Nuevo León, and Colima regions. The regional turndown consists of Borrachitos, sweets made with a touch of liquor, flour and rolled in sugar; Oblea con Cajeta, made with goat’s milk in a caramel sandwich between two thin flour wafers; Rollo de Guayaba, a sweet guava and sugar roll heated into a firm paste; Glorias, made of leche quemada (burned milk) with piloncillo sugar syrup, vanilla and pecans, wrapped in red cellophane; Cocadas, a pastry made with grated coconut, almonds and sherry, baked for a classic flavor; and artisanal cocoa truffles, Trufa Natureza. Taking place throughout September, Mexican Month at the boutique adults-only resort will also include additional mini bottles of Tequila and Raicilla, a distilled spirit from the agave originating in pre-Hispanic times in Jalisco where the resort is located, stocked in the resort’s mini-bar refilled daily.

All-inclusive resort rates start at $273 per person per night based on double occupancy. Luxury accommodations, gourmet meals, premium liquor and wine, 24-hour suite service, use of the fitness center facilities, WIFI, taxes, and gratuities are included in the nightly rate. For more information please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://www.hotelcasavelas.com.

