Two CPAmerica International member firms were awarded marketing achievement awards at the annual Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM) Marketing Achievement Awards’ Gala on June 14 in Las Vegas. This year’s celebration took place during the Association’s 2017 Summit, and featured thirty awards in categories like websites, branding, multimedia and maverick marketing.

“We are very proud of our members’ recognition. Our firms understand the importance of marketing as it relates to the success of a firm,” said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica.

Sol Schwartz & Associates, P.C., headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is one of four firms recognized in the category of advertising for their print campaign that was $24,999 or less.

Whaley Hammonds Tomasello, headquartered in McDonough, Ga., is the only firm to be awarded the members choice award for their website that had a project budget below $9,999.

For more information on the 2017 Association for Accounting Marketing – Marketing Achievement Awards, please visit: http://connect.accountingmarketing.org/blogs/kristin-bailey/2017/06/15/association-for-accounting-marketing-announces-the-2017-category-winners-of-the-marketing-achievement-awards.

About CPAmerica International:

CPAmerica International is an accounting association of independent CPA firms that provides practice management support, continuing education, marketing, online services and other programs for the improvement of its member firms. As a member of Crowe Horwath International, the association expands to more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 international countries, ranks in the Top 10 accounting networks worldwide and in North America, and has a combined firm revenue of more than $3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica on LinkedIn and Twitter.