Super Vitamin D, LLC announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Ted Schwarzrock to be Chief Manager as the company heads into the production and sales stage after extensive development of its proprietary product, D3forME.

Schwarzrock, a veteran entrepreneurial and sales leader in the field of medical products, replaces John Stapleton in the position. Stapleton has left the company to pursue other business interests and remains on the Board of Directors.

In early June, the company shipped product for its initial orders for D3forME, a product that delivers therapeutic levels of Vitamin D3 for those who have insufficient levels of the vitamin and who are not able to easily absorb the vitamin in other forms. The patented product was designed specifically to assist those individuals who have conditions which interfere with normal absorption of sufficient Vitamin D3.

Schwarzrock, who has been with the company since its inception, previously was CEO of Dermatrends, Inc. where he developed new revenue relationships with major U.S. and international pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Teikoku, 3M and more. He managed a team to develop proof-of-concept data on over 30 compounds, and recruited and developed a scientific team and board members with international credentials in relevant fields of transdermal drug delivery. Before Dermatrends, Schwarzrock was Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Worldwide for Spine-Tech Inc., (now Zimmer Spine) the first orthopedic company to introduce minimally invasive spinal fusion technology. Other experience includes positions in senior management at Glassrock Home Health Care (a division of British Oxygen Corporation) and Aequitron Medical, Inc.

Schwarzrock said, “We are excited to be delivering on initial orders for D3forME, a product that can safely and effectively help those with a Vitamin D3 deficiency who cannot obtain sufficient levels in other forms. We have retained ten experienced contract medical sales representatives to work in the U.S. market and we are moving aggressively to introduce this product to our targeted markets.”

Super Vitamin D, LLC is a privately held company with offices in Mahtomedi and Woodville, Wisconsin that manufactures and sells D3forME.

For product sales, go to http://www.D3forME.com or call 1-855-337-2824.