Bright Pattern, provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, today announces its partnership and integration with data provider The Data Group. This integration strategically provides valuable data population capabilities for agents using Bright Pattern Contact Center software solutions.

For any call delivered to Bright Pattern Contact Center software, The Data Group database will auto-fill contact information for the caller, augmenting data fields for location, phone, website and email lookup and verification, and customer demographics. Data is “screen popped” from The Data Group’s database directly to the agent’s desktop, where the agent may then update fields with information provided by the caller. Such data augmentation helps to fill in the blanks automatically for callers who had no prior contact with the CRM, significantly streamlining data collection and data entry processes.

“The data augmentation of The Data Group provides Bright Pattern customers with the competitive advantage of information and complete understanding of their customers,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “Agents can provide a faster and more customized response, delivering a better customer experience and improving contact center KPIs.”

“As customers and businesses alike are constantly striving to make communication faster, easier, and more efficient, we feel this partnership brings a whole new level to customer communication,” said Justin Henson, Director of Operations at The Data Group. “We are extremely excited to be working with industry leader Bright Pattern and look forward to future growth between the two companies.”

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center software helps to simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers.

About The Data Group

The Data Group was formed in 2006 and has quickly become the go-to source for real-time data. The Data Group specializes in bringing best-of-breed data solutions to clients to assist in identification, validation, acquisition, and customer retention. Its API platform empowers businesses to make critical, strategic decisions in real time when it matters the most. The Data Group’s headquarters are located in Orlando, Florida.