Jonathan Peachey Joins PhESi as Head of Client Services

PhESi has announced the appointment of Jonathan Peachey as a member of the Board and Head of Client Services today.

Peachey has an outstanding track record of growing successful businesses in the life sciences industry, most recently as a Board Director and Head of Client Partnerships at Kinapse Ltd. Peachey has 25 years of industry experience, leading and delivering business transformation across Pharma R&D. His capabilities span strategy, business and IT transformation and performance improvement. Previously, Peachey has led IBM's EU Pharma R&D consulting practice and has held roles at GSK, BMS and Pfizer.

Commenting on his appointment, Peachey said: “I am really delighted to be joining the PhESi team. At the core of the business is a world-class analytics capability, a passion for optimizing drug development programs and a commitment to delivering outstanding client service.”

Established in 2006, PhESi is a leader in providing data driven solutions in clinical development. With the largest and most dynamic database, covering clinical centers, trial investigators and KOLs, clinical trials and clinical development programs, as well as proprietary methods to interpret and report the data, PhESi helps its clients to bring innovative medicines to patients with consistently shortened cycle times and reduced costs.