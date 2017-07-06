Delta Dental of California announced today its grant of $50,000 to America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation® to support oral health services and education through the America's ToothFairy Greater Los Angeles Oral Health Zone program®.

The Greater Los Angeles Oral Health Zone program takes a comprehensive approach to breaking the cycle of tooth decay and its devastating effects on children by partnering with local stakeholders to educate the community on prevention and dental health. The program’s service area covers Los Angeles County.

“We’re proud to support the America's ToothFairy Greater Los Angeles Oral Health Zone’s goal to educate residents about oral health and reduce tooth decay in children,” said Kenneth Yale, DDS, chief clinical officer for Delta Dental of California and its affiliates. “Education is key in preventing dental disease and reducing the problem of decay that plagues our youth.”

“With support from Delta Dental of California, our Greater Los Angeles Oral Health Zone Program continues to expand its role as a provider of vital oral health resources for nonprofit clinics and organizations serving children and families in need in Los Angeles County,” said Jill Malmgren, executive director of America’s ToothFairy. “Thanks to our valuable partnership, children are able to access the education and services they need for optimal oral health.”

For more information about the America’s ToothFairy Greater Los Angeles Oral Health Zone program, visit http://www.ncohf.com/Los-Angeles.

About Delta Dental of California

Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental Insurance Company, along with their affiliated companies, together provide dental benefits to nearly 36.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Collectively, the group of companies donated nearly $7 million in 2016 to help improve oral health and support oral health and community initiatives. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 75 million people nationwide.

About America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation

As a resource provider, America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation (NCOHF) increases access to oral health care by supporting nonprofit clinics and community partners delivering education, prevention and treatment services for underserved children. Since its inception in 2006, America’s ToothFairy has distributed more than $17 million in donated products, educational materials and financial grants to improve oral health outcomes for children and youth in need. For more information, visit http://www.AmericasToothFairy.org.