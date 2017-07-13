James Madison High School Partners with eCore College Credit Program

James Madison High School We’re excited to partner with eCore and Move On When Ready to help our students continue their education beyond JMHS. Dual enrollment can help high school students transition more easily to college-level coursework.

James Madison High School has partnered with the eCore College Credit Program to help its students earn college credit through eCore’s Move On When Ready (MOWR) program.

eCore, a collaborative program with the University System of Georgia (USG), was established with the goal to make higher education more accessible within the state of Georgia. The eCore program offers students the opportunity to complete undergraduate and general educational requirements online via colleges and universities within the USG. Through the Move On When Ready (MOWR) program, in conjunction with eCore and the University of West Georgia, high school students in 10th through 12th grade can take college courses and earn college and high school credits simultaneously, gaining valuable college credit before they finish high school.

“We’re excited to partner with eCore and Move On When Ready to help our students continue their education beyond JMHS,” said Megan Bowen, principal of James Madison High School. “Dual enrollment can help high school students transition more easily to college-level coursework.”

The eCore program was designed specifically for traditional high school students in Georgia, but since JMHS is an online school with students all across the nation, the partnership is not limited to students in Georgia. Out of state students can also participate and pay only $169 per credit hour. Move On When Ready, however, is only available to Georgia students.

eCore courses are developed and maintained by dedicated instructional design professionals and distinguished faculty members. The classes are delivered entirely online via USG colleges and universities, ensuring their quality. eCore’s classes offer free textbooks, free online tutoring and the convenience and flexibility JMHS students already enjoy through learning online. Courses are available in full 16-week sessions as well as accelerated eight-week sessions in fall, spring and summer and students can earn up to 15 credit hours per semester.

According to Bowen, students can begin earning college credit as soon as they are ready.

“The earlier a student gets started in the program, the more college credits they can graduate from JMHS with,” she said. “This can help them graduate sooner and save money on their college tuition.”

To enroll in the program, JMHS students should visit jmhs.com/academics/ecore-classes/. An official high school transcript and SAT or ACT scores will be required.

About eCore

eCore is a program of the University System of Georgia (USG), in which affiliate institutions collaborate to offer general education courses to their students in an online setting. eCore courses are taught fully online in both 16-week and 8-week formats. Course credits earned through eCore are awarded by the student’s affiliate home institution and are transferable within the USG as well as to other regionally accredited institutions. For more information, visit ecore.usg.edu.

About James Madison High School

James Madison High School is an online high school option for students of any age who desire to earn their high school diploma. Headquartered in Norcross, GA, they are regionally accredited by AdvancED Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). In addition, JMHS is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). Find more about James Madison High School at https://www.jmhs.com or calling 1-800-349-6861.