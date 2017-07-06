We look forward to continuing our success within the destination marketing space and beyond.

Utrip, the travel planning platform that combines the best of artificial intelligence and human experience, today announced new partnerships with several destination marketing organizations (DMOs), including the Colorado Tourism Office, Discover Long Island and Meet Minneapolis. Through this expanded network of DMO partnerships, Utrip empowers travelers to create personalized itineraries based on their own unique preferences, budget and geography.

“It is our goal at Utrip to partner with the best companies in travel to make trip planning easy, enjoyable and personal,” said Gilad Berenstein, CEO and founder of Utrip. “Our partnerships with Colorado, Long Island and Minneapolis help us further that mission by enabling travelers to explore these incredible destinations in a fun, effortless and intuitive way. We look forward to continuing our success within the destination marketing space and beyond.”

Utrip’s technology allows DMOs, airlines, hotels, cruise lines, attractions and other brands to offer their customers a more personalized experience, leveraging local expertise, human experience and artificial intelligence to create a personalized day-by-day itinerary in one platform.

Colorado Tourism Office

Earlier this year, Utrip and the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) launched The Colorado Field Guide to give travelers and local residents an online platform to promote some of the lesser-known destinations in Colorado. Given the recent rise in incoming residents to the area, CTO recognized an opportunity to better promote all that the state has to offer. Utrip partnered closely with CTO to build this trip-planning offering from the ground up to specifically recommend things to do and places to eat and stay, as part of a statewide focus on sustainable tourism.

“Utrip’s destination discovery platform is helping Colorado visitors explore the hidden gems of the state,” said CTO Director Cathy Ritter. “We believe that personalized itineraries will help showcase these off-the-beaten-path attractions and help drive economic growth for their respective regions.”

Discover Long Island

By leveraging a unique library of content, Utrip’s platform allows Discover Long Island to recommend relevant activities to the right visitors. Suggesting curated events and must-see sights provides great value to local hotels, parks, attractions, and other organizations, as these members can gain greater visibility among travelers. Through Utrip’s artificial intelligence algorithms, the professionally-curated content is kept up-to-date and shown to users based on their personal preferences.

“With Utrip, we’re able to harness our content in a whole new way,” said Kristen Jarnagin, President and CEO at Discover Long Island. “Every traveler is unique, and the platform allows us to promote our member organizations while eliminating the headache that often comes with travel planning.”

Meet Minneapolis

As a big city that hosts major conventions and sporting events, Minneapolis attracts travelers from around the world. With its collection of must-see sights and activities, there’s something for everyone. Through their partnership with Utrip, Meet Minneapolis can help stimulate tourism by promoting all that the city has to offer, encouraging travelers to extend their length of stay. The Utrip platform will be seamlessly integrated into Meet Minneapolis’ website, adding to their digital experience and amplifying their brand.

This news comes on the heels of Utrip’s recent announcement of its groundbreaking partnership with JetBlue Vacations to create personalized vacation itineraries with JetBlue flights, hotels and amenities online. The company also recently joined forces with BANDWAGON, a sports technology firm, that uses the platform to provide users the ability to not only buy tickets to various sporting events but also plan travel around those events.

About Utrip

Utrip is a destination discovery and planning platform that combines the best of local expertise, human experience and artificial intelligence to make trip planning easy, enjoyable and personal. Utrip PRO, our white-label product, enables destination marketing organizations, airlines, attractions and hospitality brands to offer customers a more personalized experience, thereby increasing engagement, loyalty, conversion rates and revenue. Our technology optimizes each itinerary based on a customer’s preferences, budget, geography and many other relevant factors, sorting through millions of destination options, such as must-see sights, activities, events and restaurants. Together, we will reimagine the relationship you have with your customers through every step of the travel lifecycle. For more information, please visit http://www.utrippro.com.

About Colorado Tourism Office

Colorado is a four-season destination offering unparalleled adventure and recreational pursuits, a thriving arts scene, a rich cultural heritage, flavorful cuisine, and 26 renowned ski areas and resorts. The state's breathtaking scenic landscape boasts natural hot springs, the headwaters of seven major rivers, many peaceful lakes and reservoirs, 12 national parks and monuments and 58 mountain peaks that top 14,000 feet. For more information or a copy of the 2017 Colorado Official State Vacation Guide, visit http://www.COLORADO.com or call 1-800 COLORADO.

About Discover Long Island

Discover Long Island was established under the name Long Island Convention and Visitors Bureau & Sports Commission in 1979 as the official tourism promotion agency for the destination’s travel and tourism industry. The organization contributes to the economic development and quality of life on Long Island by promoting the region as a world-class destination for tourism, meetings and conventions, trade shows, sporting events and related activities. For more information, please call 631-951-3900 or visit http://www.discoverlongisland.com.

About Meet Minneapolis

Meet Minneapolis is a private, not-for-profit, member-based association. It actively promotes and sells the Minneapolis area as a destination for conventions and meetings, works to maximize the visitor experience and markets the city as a desirable tourist destination to maximize the economic benefit of the greater Minneapolis area. Meet Minneapolis is accredited by the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) of the Destination Marketing Association International. For more information, please visit http://www.minneapolis.org.

