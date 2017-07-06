Z-Medica, LLC, a leading developer and marketer of hemostatic devices, announces today that they are supporting the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities (EBV) program at the University of Connecticut (UConn) School of Business.

The EBV program offers cutting edge, experiential training in entrepreneurship and small business management to post-9/11 veterans with disabilities resulting from their service to our country. It is designed to provide the education, skills, and contacts necessary to successfully start their own business and it establishes a support structure for graduates of the program.

“Z-Medica was founded out of an entrepreneurial desire to save the lives of our military on the battlefield,” says Z-Medica President and CEO Stephen J. Fanning. “Now, with the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans program, we get to help disabled veterans here at home as they transition into normal life after serving our country with honor. I cannot think of a more fitting mission for us to support.”

The UConn School of Business is one of 10 nationally-ranked business schools and universities nationwide that offer the EBV program, which is widely recognized as being best-in-class for veteran entrepreneurship in the country. Since 2010, UConn’s program has helped many veteran graduates launch their own businesses and attain economic self-sufficiency.

To date, the program has completed seven classes and graduated 157 veterans who have started 114 for-profit and 11 non-profit businesses, which have produced more than $35 million in gross revenues and employ more than 300 people. The program has also helped 13 veterans get into career-track higher education and another 29 establish a professional occupation.

“The involvement of Z-Medica is an incredible boost for our program,” said Lt. Col. Michael Zacchea (USMC retired), director of the EBV program. “Their involvement helps us to offset the operating cost for our veterans who attend the 10-day bootcamp.”

About Z-Medica, LLC

