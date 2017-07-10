Attorney Patrick Kinnally Patrick M. Kinnally is an accomplished trial lawyer and he has been a partner at Kinnally Flaherty Krentz Loran Hodge & Masur, P.C. for many years.

The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Kane County Civil Litigation Attorney Patrick Kinnally to its Committee on Jury Instructions in Civil Cases. Kinnally is a partner at Kinnally Flaherty Krentz Loran Hodge & Masur, P.C., a well-regarded personal injury and commercial litigation law firm in Aurora, Illinois. This is the fourth consecutive year in which Mr. Kinnally has been selected to serve on the Committee. He was initially appointed in 2014.

The Supreme Court Committee on Jury Instructions in Civil Cases is a body of distinguished lawyers from across Illinois who are responsible for drafting jury instructions and recommending them to the Supreme Court. The instructions identify the legal requirements for a variety of legal claims recognized under Illinois law. They provide guidance for jurors in determining the outcome of the cases before them and they are used every day in courts throughout Illinois. Accurate and clear jury instructions are essential for the proper administration of justice.

Patrick M. Kinnally is an accomplished trial lawyer and he has been a partner at Kinnally Flaherty Krentz Loran Hodge & Masur, P.C. for many years. His practice includes general and commercial litigation, local government law, probate litigation, and immigration matters. He graduated cum laude from Loyola University and went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School in Chicago. The Illinois State Bar Association honored Mr. Kinnally with the Tradition of Excellence Award for general practice in 2003. He was also presented with a Pro Bono Award and Community Service Award by the Kane County Bar Association for his involvement and contributions to the local community. Mr. Kinnally served on the Kane County Bar Association Board of Directors for more than seven years and as the Association’s president from 2010 to 2011. Martindale-Hubbell has consistently rated Mr. Kinnally as AV Preeminent, which is the highest possible rating for an attorney in both ethics and skill.

Mr. Kinnally is the former Chairperson of the Illinois Supreme Court’s Minimum Continuing Legal Education Board, the entity responsible for administering continuing legal education requirements in Illinois. He was previously appointed to the Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, and he served in that capacity from 2005 to 2011.

The Kane County firm of Kinnally Flaherty Krentz Loran Hodge & Masur, P.C. is located in the city of Aurora, Illinois. The firm has a distinguished record of service to both the private and public sectors. Kinnally Flaherty has secured record-setting, multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for personal injury and wrongful death victims in cases ranging from transportation accidents to medical malpractice. The firm has also prevailed in civil cases involving breach of contract, probate disputes, corporate disputes, zoning, condemnation and patent infringement.

The lawyers at Kinnally Flaherty Krentz Loran Hodge & Masur, P.C. stand up for the personal and commercial interests of clients throughout Northern and Central Illinois. The firm serves the communities of Aurora, Batavia, St. Charles, Elgin, Oswego, DeKalb, Yorkville, Naperville, Wheaton, Cook County and the surrounding regions.

