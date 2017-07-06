LULAC members and community leaders gathered at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to open the free community expo as part of the 88th Annual LULAC National Convention. The expo is one of the most well-attended parts of the convention, which is expected to draw over 15,000 people.

“LULAC’s storied history in San Antonio stretches back decades, and we are thrilled to bring the convention back home to Texas this year,” said LULAC National President Roger C. Rocha, Jr. “This expo is one of the many ways that we are bringing resources to San Antonio to celebrate over 88 years of service to the Latino community.”

This year’s expo will feature free health screenings, HIV testing, and presentations from government agencies, local nonprofits, and corporations providing information about their services to the Latino community. Visitors can take advantage of the career fair featuring recruiters from AT&T, Spectrum, UPS, and more. Individuals of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend and submit their resumes to recruiters.

In addition to the career fair and health screenings, a free baseball clinic led by Luis Roberto Clemente, son of baseball hall-of-famer Roberto Clemente, and other former Major League Baseball players from the San Antonio community will be open to children. Community members can also take advantage of free concerts throughout the duration of the expo, including performances by David Marez, Rick Fuentes and Brown Express, Mariachi Los Galleros, Ruben Ramos, Campanas de America, Los Maladrines, Latin Breed, and more.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff spoke about the importance of LULAC in the community. He mentioned current events, and said, “We’re going to show them they’re trampling on our constitutional rights."

Administrative District Court Judge of the 379th Criminal District Court Ron Rangel spoke of his own experiences with LULAC and applauded the LULAC host committee and LULAC leaders for their efforts to bring important resources to San Antonio.

“I knew what it was like to be poor. But when I was in high school, LULAC gave me a scholarship,” said Rangel about how that monetary assistance made a big difference for him, and countless others. “LULAC was there to give us pride… focus... opportunity.”

At the expo, people can pick up their free tickets for the LULAC Voces Unidas Concert that closes out the convention. This year’s musical extravaganza is a Selena Tribute featuring Pete Astudillo and Isabel Marie and past and present members from the bands Tierra, EL Chicano, Malo, Santana, Thee Midniters, and Abel and the Prophets. LULAC thanks its presenting sponsors Charter Communications, PepsiCo, and Toyota for their extraordinary contributions to the LULAC National Convention.