Zenefits today announced it has named Kevin Marasco as Chief Marketing Officer

Continuing to bolster its leadership team, Zenefits today announced it has named Kevin Marasco as Chief Marketing Officer. A proven SaaS marketing veteran with deep experience in human resources and talent management, Marasco will lead Zenefits brand and strategic marketing initiatives as the company continues to expand its breakthrough Digital HR, Benefits and Payroll platform for small and medium businesses. Marasco will report directly to Zenefits Chairman and CEO, Jay Fulcher.

"Kevin's experience, creativity and passion makes him the perfect marketing leader for Zenefits at an ideal time in its evolution," said Fulcher. "Zenefits has a huge opportunity to transform how companies interact with and empower their employees. We are in the middle of several big shifts that will determine the future of HR and the new norms of the modern workplace--and technology is at the center. We are very excited to welcome Kevin to our team."

Marasco brings two decades of marketing leadership experience. Most recently he served as CMO at HireVue where he helped the company define and lead a new category, while increasing revenue by over 4,000 percent. Previously, he was Vice President of Brand and Digital Marketing at Taleo (acquired by Oracle) and SVP Marketing and Sales Support at Vurv Technology, both leaders in talent management. Marasco is also an entrepreneur, having co-founded and mentored an innovative sports-tech startup.

"I've known Kevin for many years and think of him as one of the most creative marketing and branding minds in the industry," said Jeff Carr, Chief Operating Officer, Zenefits. "I'm thrilled Kevin is joining us to help shape the next phase of Zenefits. HCM technology is undergoing an unparalleled period of digital disruption and Kevin is the perfect choice to join our mission of enabling our customers with digital HR, benefits and payroll technologies and a great customer experience to build their organizations of the future."

"Zenefits is a positive catalyst for change, representing the future of work, culture and employee experience," said Marasco. "I've been consulting with Zenefits the past few months and have been blown away by its potential. The strength of the product, ecosystem and market opportunity are simply too great to ignore. I look forward to working with the team to help write the next chapter of growth at Zenefits."

Zenefits also announced Vigyan Ahirwar joined as Vice President of Product Marketing, reporting to Marasco. Vigyan has more than 15 years of SaaS and enterprise software experience. Previously, he led product marketing at DocuSign, and held various product and corporate strategy leadership roles at Google, Visa, Booz and Siebel. Vigyan will spearhead go-to-market efforts for the company's expanding platform.

About Zenefits

Zenefits is the leading all-in-one Digital HR platform for small and medium businesses. Designed as the single source of truth for managing the modern workforce, Zenefits delivers the most complete, all-mobile HR experience by tightly integrating its own powerful applications with dozens of best-of-breed providers on the Zenefits platform. Zenefits' applications like HR, Benefits, Time, Payroll and Compliance combine with partner applications like email, collaboration, expense management, and employee engagement to create a powerful, integrated platform. Thousands of businesses use Zenefits to empower their employees, manage change, stay compliant, and be more productive.