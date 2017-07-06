Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following Illinois projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com and sign up for a no obligation test drive, where they will be able to experience these newly integrated features. Users will be able to receive regular alerts on new and updated construction projects, in accordance with the individual’s preference.

An example of the Illinois projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Chicago, IL – Harper Court expansion- Plans call for the new construction of a 16 story building on top of a parking garage, 280,000 square feet of office and laboratory space to house U of C offices, labs, and new companies. Construction start: Spring, 2018, $60,000,000. Project ID: 1393626

Plainfield, IL – Heritage Woods Assisted Living Community Plans call for the new construction of a 60 unit assisted living and memory care facility as a part of Community Crossroads Business Center. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018. $12,000,000 Project ID: 1394439

New Lenox, IL – New Lenox Endoscopy Center – Plans call for establishing a new ambulatory surgical treatment center with three procedure rooms, nine recovery rooms totaling 6,311 square feet. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018. $3,000,000 Project ID: 1392909

Chicago, IL – Tied House - Plans call for the new construction of a two story, restaurant and bar. Construction start: Q3, Q4, 2017. $3,000,000 Project ID: 1394347

Edwardsville, IL – Hawthorne Hills Subdivision – Plans call for the new construction of 29 villa-style homes, 70 lots of prairie-style homes, a 5-acre lake, 23 home sites with lake or creek side views and 35 home sites with cul-de-sacs or walk-outs/look-outs. Plans include a resort-style community pool, and a daycare facility. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018, $50,000,000. Project ID: 1394444

Chicago, IL – 2835-45 W. Belden Avenue – Plans call for the new construction of a six story, transit orientated development with 100 unit and 30 parking spaces. Existing structure to be demolished. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018. $18,000,000. Project ID: 1393890

For more information, visit Construct-A-Lead.com online or call 855-874-1491.