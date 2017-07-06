Scott & Scott, LLP Relocating to Granite Place Southlake

Granite Place Southlake Texas I am excited to be relocating to a new office building in Town Square that fits our needs better than our current space.

Boutique intellectual property and technology law firm, Scott & Scott, LLP, will move to new space in Granite Place, a brand new full service building this summer.

The Class A building developed by Plano-based Granite Properties has 158,225 square feet, a parking garage, and meeting facilities. The project was designed by Dallas’ Beck Group.

“I am excited to be relocating to a new office building in Town Square that fits our needs better than our current space that has mixed use—retail and office,” said Robert J. Scott, Managing Partner.

Scott & Scott, LLP was represented in the transaction by Craig Anderson of DLA Piper. Staffelbach architects designed the space and Abstract Construction was the general contractor. Spencer Company provided the space planning and furniture from Haworth and Prismatique.

“We designed our new space to be very efficient. We reduced our total square footage by over 10%, eliminating file storage areas and reducing private office sizes. Shared spaces such as the kitchen and conference room have actually increased in size. All employees will have adjustable work stations to allow the option to work standing-up. We are looking forward to fiber optic internet speeds and the other amenities that come from being in a new building.” Scott said.

About Scott & Scott, LLP

Scott & Scott, LLP (http://www.scottandscottllp.com) is a boutique intellectual property and technology law with an emphasis on software licensing and disputes, technology transactions, and software copyright litigation. The firm is committed to monitoring the developing technology and emerging law in order to provide highly focused representation to clients that range from mature small businesses to publicly traded multi-national corporations.

