ProsperWorks (http://www.prosperworks.com), the #1 recommended CRM solution for Google, today announced that it was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Customer Relationship Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

ProsperWorks is distinct from traditional CRM solutions because it was built around usability. Not only is it deeply integrated with G Suite, but it’s available right in the user’s Gmail inbox. The judges commended how ProsperWorks’ integration automates tedious data entry, ensuring that sales and customer data is always up-to-date and easily accessible without interrupting existing workflows.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer various different categories that are organized by industry focus of business technology. ProsperWorks was honored as one of the top finalists within its category.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize products like ProsperWorks and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business.” said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About ProsperWorks

ProsperWorks is the #1 CRM for G Suite. ProsperWorks helps companies sell more with a CRM that’s simple to use, deeply integrated with G Suite and automated to eliminate tedious data entry. Founded by entrepreneurs Jon Lee and Kelly Cheng, ProsperWorks is based in San Francisco, has more than 75,000 customers and 120 employees, and raised $34M in venture capital financing.

For more information, visit http://www.prosperworks.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.