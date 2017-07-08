All of us may be different in terms of skin color, gender, and nationality; one thing that is common among all 7.3 billion people in this world is – aging. As age catches up, we notice loose skin hanging from your face and the skin loses its elasticity.

The fight against aging is a very big business, with an endless supply of customers. According to researchers, the global anti-aging industry is worth about US$200 billion. One thing is clear – we are all trying to find the secret recipe to delay, or even reverse the natural process of aging.

Although cosmetic surgery is still a viable option for people who want long-term results, people are showing interest and shifting to non-surgical methods for skin rejuvenation. With recent development in aesthetic medicine, doctors are offering treatments that have visible skin lifting result without the exposure of surgical risks.

Most aesthetic doctors treat patients involving three main categories:



Lasers – Mainly used for collagen stimulation, skin resurfacing, hair stimulation etc.

Injectables – Common treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers to smoothen out wrinkles and fine lines and reduce the appearance of aging.

Non-invasive or minimally-invasive – Treatments such as thread lift or High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for skin lifting purposes.

Very often, people are biased towards a certain treatment and would not be keen to explore other treatments for several reasons. However, many aesthetic doctors do not tell patients that each treatment targets different layers of the skin.

Opting for one type of treatment only does not work as effectively as undergoing different treatments to target different layers of your skin for a complete, long-lasting skin lifting result. Such a comprehensive treatment plan is coined by Dr. Siew Tuck Wah, Medical Director of Radium Medical Aesthetics as ‘combination therapy’. Different treatments are administered at different stages to target different layers of the skin for different effects.

COMBINATION THERAPY: DERMAL FILLERS, ULTHERAPY, AND THREAD LIFT

Our skin loses moisture and elasticity and over time, our skin forms wrinkles and fine lines. Dermal fillers are very versatile. Depending on the type of filler and types of wrinkle or skin fold, the doctor will determine what depth to inject to soften the lines on the face. For instance, superficial lines can be treated with a small needle at a shallow depth. For deeper folds such as around the nasolabial area, mid to deep dermal depth is needed.

Sometimes, when patients have lost considerable amount of volume on the face, dermal fillers are injected on or just above the bone to fill the deficient areas.

Dermal filler treatments such as Facial Sculpting with Dermal Fillers and Non-Surgical Facelifts are good for replacing lost volume and softening lines on the face. Result can typically last about 8 to 12 months, if done without any other treatments.

Ultherapy Skin Lifting uses focused ultrasound to lift, tone and tighten loose skin. It is a non-surgical, non-invasive procedure that targets deeper layer of the skin under the fat layer, known as the Superficial Muscular Aponeurotic System (SMAS) to heat up the foundational layer of the skin to stimulate collagen production. What makes Ultherapy Skin Lifting so unique is the way it stimulates collagen to improve skin density and thickness which are often associated with young, firm skin. Results cannot be seen immediately after the treatment. Full result can be seen only after 2 to 3 months after the treatment, as collagen takes about 2 to 3 months to develop. Increased collagen can be seen at the dermis layer of the skin few months after the treatment.

Silhouette Soft Thread Lift is a minimally-invasive treatment that acts on the deeper layers of the skin and naturally stimulate the body to produce collagen growth. Through small punctures on the skin, dissolvable sutures made of polylactic acid lined with bidirectional cones are inserted under the skin. When the cones pass through the hypodermic layer, they anchor on the fatty tissue to lift sagging skin by compressing the soft tissue.

This procedure provides a quick, visible lifting result due to the compressed tissue, giving the impression of an increased volume by lifting the sagging contours of the face. It provides a strong subcutaneous structure which corrects moderate to serious sagging skin.

WHY DOES COMBINATION THERAPY WORK BETTER THAN INDIVIDUAL TREATMENT?

Relying on only one type of treatment will not fully address the natural aging process.

These treatments, when done as an anti-aging program, address all aspects of aging – from superficial problems like lack of moisture to deeper issues such as loss of collagen and elastin fibers.

Only with combination therapy done at different intervals, patients will be able to enjoy natural, long-lasting skin lifting result that will likely be on par with cosmetic surgery – without the risks.

Find out more about Dr. Siew Tuck Wah here: