Jalen Rose poses with students of The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy at the 2016 Jalen Rose Golf Classic “The event continues to grow bigger and better each year as we work together to improve the educational landscape in Detroit,” says Rose.

The 7th Annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic will be held August 27 & 28 in Detroit. The weekend will be hosted by NBA Star and current ABC/ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose, and his celebrity friends to benefit the open enrollment, public charter high school he founded in his hometown of Detroit.

The annual golf outing will expand this year to include a kick-off event on Sunday, August 27, pre-sented by MGM Resorts International at MGM Grand Detroit. Celebrities and guests will enter the exquisite MGM Grand Ballroom via a Red Carpet for a Gala and Golf Pairings Party. The star-studded event will feature live entertainment, food and signature cocktails.

On the morning of Monday, August 28, the historic Detroit Golf Club will host the 7th Annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic presented by Tom Gores and Platinum Equity. This event will be played on both notable courses and has sold out in the past.

“The event continues to grow bigger and better each year as we work together to improve the educational landscape in Detroit,” says Rose. “I am very humbled that so many celebrities and personal friends participate so that JRLA can provide a leadership-focused education that engages and inspires our youth to achieve at the rigorous level necessary to ultimately graduate with a college degree. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it allows us to go above and beyond what a traditional public school provides.”

The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy is proud to share our scholar success stories, whether they are working towards high school graduation, persisting in college or have graduated and evolved as productive members of the community. This year, golf outing hole signage will display a “JRLA Future Leader” at each respective tee-box, highlighting the successes of our scholars and alumni.

Celebrity guests will be noted as they are confirmed. A limited amount of sponsorships, VIP packages and tickets to each event are available for purchase. For more information, visit the official tournament website http://www.jalenrosegolfclassic.com

ABOUT THE JALEN ROSE LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (JRLA) is an open enrollment, public charter high school on the northwest side of Detroit. The Academy began its first academic year in September 2011 and currently serves over 400 ninth through twelfth grade scholars and nearly 300 alumni from metro-Detroit. It’s mission is to empower all scholars to develop the strength of character, skills, and knowledge needed to matriculate, be great in, and graduate from college so that they have opportunities to be successful in the competitive world and to take care of themselves and the people that they love. More info: http://jrladetroit.com

ABOUT PGD GLOBAL

Play Golf Designs, Inc. (PGD Global) is a golf marketing & event company, directing and partici-pating in luxury events for some of the world’s most legendary athletes, brands, entertainers and organizations including Coach Mike Woodson, Julius Erving, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Osborne, Via-com, The Broadcasters Foundation of America, Diageo and MGM Resorts International. PGD blends pop culture and entertainment, creating the most unique, innovative golf events and expe-riences for each client. PGD Global focuses on celebrating diversity and inclusion in golf while welcoming women to the game with open arms. Specializing in connecting golf to the modern world of trends and fashion, PGD Global operates golf and lifestyle events and experiences all around the country, welcoming new golfers and businesses to the game. More info: http://pgdglobal.com.

ABOUT TOM GORES AND PLATINUM EQUITY

Platinum Equity is a global investment firm founded by Tom Gores. With $13 billion of assets un-der management and a portfolio of more than 30 operating companies, the firm specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of different sectors.

ABOUT THE MGM GRAND DETROIT

The only Forbes Four-Star hotel in Detroit with the only Forbes Four-Star spa in Michigan, the AAA Four Diamond Award-winning MGM Grand Detroit is the city's first and only downtown hotel, gaming and entertainment destination built from the ground up. The hotel features 400 chic and stylish guest rooms, including nine rooftop VIP suites and 56 opulent corner suites. Guests enjoy signature restaurants; two by world-renowned chef Wolfgang Puck as well as the hotel’s own sports pub, TAP at MGM Grand Detroit; casual dining options; lounges; and the only resort-style spa in Southeast Michigan. More than 30,000 square feet of meeting space hosts everything from large corporate events to intimate black-tie affairs. MGM Grand Detroit is a wholly owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit mgmgranddetroit.com, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MGMGrandDetroit/ or call toll free at (877) 888-2121.