HIPAA Institute Industry's First Compliance Tool to Drive HIPAA Compliance for Multiple Locations and Departments

Does operating out of multiple locations challenge HIPAA compliance efforts? For organizations which must ensure compliance of several departments spread over diverse locations, HIPAA Institute has a godsend in the form of an automation tool which will smoothen the compliance path. Now, organizations can take full advantage of the HIPAA Automation Tool as it has a new feature which covers the needs their different departments have at various geographic locations.

Handholding All the Way

There are as many as 52 steps to guide HIPAA compliance. These will enable check whether an organization has a current Notice of Privacy Practices that is updated and distributed according to the Privacy Rule requirements. Organizations will be able to identify how PHI is used/disclosed for treatment, payment, and other healthcare operations like dispensing of medicines and durable medical equipment (DMEs). Organizations must ensure the privacy, confidentiality, and integrity of every handled PHI.

Access to 8 Checklists

The HIPAA Compliance Automation Tool will provide access to the following eight checklists to support gap analysis:



Privacy Checklist

Security Checklist

Breach Notification Audit Checklist

Business Associate Checklist

Website Audit Checklist

On-site HIPAA Inspection Checklist

Vulnerability Assessment Checklist

Risk Assessment Checklist

The Personal Administrative Dashboard

When organizations sign up for the HIPAA compliance automation tool, they get a customized administrative dashboard which can be utilized to assign tasks to employees, and create documents — especially documents delineating policies and procedures — some of which come pre-loaded. Every tool user will get periodic reminders when certain documents need to be reviewed and/or renewed.

Training for all:

Organizations don’t need to create training modules from the scratch. They just have to draw on the existing resources HIPAA Institute has to offer. Not only will the employees get access to the eight training sessions; employee training reports can also be generated which would effectively demonstrate the organization’s sincerity about ensuring HIPAA compliance. Organizations will also get a personal compliance coach, and can seek guidance from leading industry experts on nebulous issues where the official directives aren’t clear enough.

Even One is Enough to Wreck a Compliance Program

Take heed of how a single workstation at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass) getting infected with malware caused impermissible disclosure of electronic protected health information (ePHI) of 1,670 individuals. This breach resulted in the University being compelled to adopt a corrective action plan, and make a monetary payment of $650,000. It’s smart business to practice compliance whether in the office, at home, or on the run.

