Kirusa, a global leader in providing telecom and social media solutions, has partnered with Orange, a French telecommunication corporation, to offer Orange Célébrité Services in countries where Orange services are deployed. The service is due to be initiated in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast.

Orange Célébrité Service will be delivered over Kirusa’s InstaVoice Channels Platform that offers myriad content based services like Celebrity and Sports news, over voice. Using the voice blogging feature, celebrities express their emotions and share their joyous and challenging moments on a regular basis; the voice messages are delivered instantly to the fans, creating a “Voice Twitter” like experience. It is the easiest way to connect with notable regional personalities in different fields ranging from movies, music, politics, sports, and media. This service is also available over an App which makes the user experience better for smartphone users.

The service provides a more personalized feel to the fans as they can listen to their favorite celebrity’s voice rather than read a message, making it an improved social networking platform. Celebrities’ interaction will extend to contests, one-on-one meetings like dinners, winning branded merchandises, event passes, etc.

The service also offers Sports content as another component of the unique InstaVoice Channels platform, which provides daily soccer updates, such as team news, pre and post-match analysis, quotes from team players and managers. Users can follow all English Premier League Clubs, along with UEFA and La Liga. One can get alerts on football news, players, matches, goals, penalties and much more.

Founder and CEO of Kirusa, Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Orange for an interactive and enhanced social media service module. InstaVoice Channels service has garnered massive popularity across several countries in Africa, with more than 350 celebrity sign ups and 23 million fan subscriptions. With the launch of this service, Orange users will have access to regular voice updates from renowned figures and clubs.”

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and 265 million customers worldwide. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group is present in 21 countries where it has a total customer base of 123 million customers and published revenues of 5.2 billion euros for 2016. The Africa-Middle East region is an important part of the Group’s development strategy where it has the ambition to play a major role in leading the continent’s digital transformation.

Kirusa is a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions that enable customers to have a voice and connect seamlessly. Kirusa’s solutions include InstaVoice®, a unique call completion service, which supports diverse modes of messaging to ensure you never miss a call; InstaVoice Channels™ that offer subscribers myriad voice content from their favorite celebrities and sports clubs. The company also offers Kirusa Konnect™ enterprises suite to enable enterprise to communicate with their customers using mobile channels. Kirusa partners with over 50 mobile carriers in Africa, India, and LatAm. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and its highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 2.5 billion calls and 100 million active mobile users across the globe, every month. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. InstaVoice is a US registered trademark of Kirusa.

