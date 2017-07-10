TCO Toolkit, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of B2B & Public Sector vendor neutral Total Cost of Ownership & Value Calculators, today announced a one hour informational webinar to be hosted by ISM on Wednesday July 12th at 2PM Eastern, 11AM Pacific. ISM members, and Non Members, are welcome to register at the link below.

Total Cost of Ownership, which is the sum of initial, operating and disposition costs of an asset or service during its useful life, has been around for many years. Sourcing and Purchasing leaders typically use spreadsheets and "back of the napkin" calculations to support TCO analysis. What is new here is:

1. The TCO Toolkit app. (http://www.tcotoolkit.com) Unlike the current approaches to TCO, attendees will learn an adaptable digital online structured approach to measuring business value and Total Cost of Ownership for their organization. The TCO Toolkit experts will share how related software and approach has been applied by over 200 users to over 1000 TCO case studies, savings millions of dollars at many B2B organizations.

2. New research by Wake Forest Professors Jim Narus & Michelle Steward shows TCO is a key criteria 68% of the time in selection of Strategic Sourcing order winners. (Source: http://www.engagementb2b.com/new)

"ISM is the premier professional resource for purchasing and sourcing professionals. We were excited to launch our TCO Toolkit Beta at ISM Tech earlier this year, and look forward to sharing insights from over ten years of B2B TCO measurement using best practice software tools during on this July 12 Webinar. We now have public sector governments, municipalities, and utilities beta testing the TCO Toolkit too, so folks from those organizations may wish to attend as well. All attendees will learn best practices on how to calculate TCO and Business Value, for products, systems and services". Joe Razum, Co-founder, TCO Toolkit.

About TCO Toolkit LLC

TCO Toolkit (http://www.tcotoolkit.com) provides user-friendly, vendor-neutral, SaaS online digital total cost of ownership (TCO) and value calculator tools that are customizable, adaptable and scalable to various products and services business-to-business and public sector sourcing and purchasing managers needs to evaluate. The TCO Toolkit team has a combined twelve years of experience developing commercial award winning TCO software that has proven to reduce costs and save companies millions of dollars. Independent research finds that over 68% of sourcing professionals cite TCO as top criterion in purchasing decisions. TCO Toolkit is a Fort Mill SC LLC (a suburb of Charlotte, NC). With major operations in Rock Hill, SC, Atlanta, and Dayton, TCO Toolkit is a member of the Technology Incubator at Knowledge Park, and is an SC Launch Client company.

ISM Webinar Registration: https://ecommerce.instituteforsupplymanagement.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1356&productId=60707223

About Institute for Supply Management

Founded in 1915 as the first supply management institute in the world, Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM has over 100 years of leading, innovating and guiding the profession through the renowned ISM Report On Business®, highly regarded certification programs, and the newly launched ISM Mastery Model™. This personalized learning program encourages professionals to become experts in their field by addressing knowledge gaps in areas of supply management through competency-based training. ISM is a not-for-profit organization with global influence, serving supply management professionals in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit: http://www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org

