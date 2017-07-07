BISHTA issues a nationwide consumer safety alert

There is a growing trend for some companies supplying hot tubs to claim or imply that the goods they sell are manufactured in the UK or North America when in fact, they come from elsewhere in the world. Misleading customers into thinking they are buying a product made in one country when it is manufactured in another (and potentially not even in the same Continent)! Buying from an online marketplace also raises concerns, and BISHTA has been warning consumers that the products they are considering buying may not be guaranteed to come from a reputable source. When purchasing products described as ‘used’ from online market places, customers are being warned to ensure that they are cleaned and treated properly to ensure safe usage.

BISHTA’s core aim is to ‘promote safe hot tub standards’ and advises consumers that with a high-ticket item, such as a hot tub, it is important to know ‘what’s under the bonnet’ (or behind the casing, when it comes to hot tubs). Unfortunately, there are hot tubs on the market that look the ‘real-deal’ on the outside, but inside the casing, the hot tub is of a lower quality (and in some cases may not be up to standard). In extreme situations, they could potentially be dangerous. Repairing problems may not always be straightforward if parts are hard to source and expensive to replace. But the most concerning issue is that these cheaply manufactured products have the potential to cause harm through entrapment, electrocution and fire. A terrible thought, when in most cases, equipment purchased from a reputable retailer will be a great addition to a household that can bring the whole family fun, relaxation and health benefits.

BISHTA believes that customers should always be able to make an informed choice about the products they purchase and does not endorse or support any companies who seek to mislead customers regarding the products they sell. Chris Hayes (BISHTA Managing Director) Commented “BISHTA expects its members not only to provide products that meet industry standards but also to abide by its Code of Ethics. Our advice to consumers is to always seek further information (in writing) from the company supplying the hot tubs regarding the country of manufacture, as well as information on safe installation, set-up, future care and maintenance”.