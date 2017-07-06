We are excited to have Conall leading our HotelPlanner.com team. We are confident his excellent experience and sailing skills will bring our team great success in the race. Three cheers to our fantastic Clipper Race Skipper!

HotelPlanner.com, the leading online provider of group and individual travel services, is thrilled to announce that Conall Morrison, 36, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, will lead its team as Skipper in the Clipper 2017-18 Race, which starts from Liverpool, UK, on Sunday, 20 August, 2017. The HotelPlanner.com yacht will debut as one of twelve teams participating in the eleventh edition of the unique 40,000 nautical mile Clipper Race, an eleven-month voyage with exposure across six continents.

As a former Clipper Race Training Skipper and Mate, Conall already has a wealth of experience of racing on the event’s matched design 70-foot ocean racing yachts. He qualified as a Yachtmaster Instructor in 2012, and Yachtmaster Ocean in 2015, and has well over 40,000 nautical miles in his log book.

“We are excited to have Conall leading our HotelPlanner.com team. We are confident his excellent experience and sailing skills will bring our team great success in the race. Three cheers to our fantastic Clipper Race Skipper! We will be following you all the way around the world,” said Tim Hentschel, Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner.com.

In addition to Conall, who will be the only professional sailor on board, the HotelPlanner.com team is made up of 57 crew members, who range from 23 to 76 years in age, currently representing a total of 15 different countries.

“It’s really exciting to be named as the Skipper for the HotelPlanner.com team. I believe the company’s slogan of ‘Bringing People Together’, will fit well into our team ethos. We want to be a happy team, we want to be an all-inclusive team, so I think this partnership is a great fit for us,” said Conall Morrison, Skipper.

Adding, he said: “With Race Start in Liverpool less than two months away, my team is looking really good. Now we just can’t wait to start racing.”

Listed among the top 50 travel sites in the world and ranked number one in group travel, bringing people together is what HotelPlanner.com does best. With stopovers in twelve top cities around the world, HotelPlanner.com will provide opportunities for their team to engage with customers in.

Starting in Liverpool on 20 August 2017, the global route of the Clipper 2017-18 Race will include stopovers in Punta del Este – Uruguay, Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya and Qingdao - China, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry-Londonderry. The epic adventure will conclude in Liverpool on 28 July, 2018.

