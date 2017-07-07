Witty Health Cancer Treatment Platform (CTP™) Preserving patient's Quality of Life (QoL) is increasingly being used as a primary outcome measure in studies to evaluate the effectiveness of cancer treatment. Witty Health Cancer Treatment Platform (CTP™)'s goal is to improve QoL and outcomes.

Witty Health Inc., a real-time remote health risk monitoring company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Karthik Koduru, MD as Chief Oncologist of the company. In his role as the Chief Oncologist, Dr. Koduru will oversee the company’s product strategy for oncology market and pilot the validation of Witty Health’s Cancer Treatment Platform (CTP™) at major cancer centers.

“We are excited to have Dr. Karthik Koduru join our core leadership team,” said Co-Founder Ram Sesha. “We are in advanced discussions with multiple biopharmaceutical companies and cancers centers for partnership. Dr. Koduru’s expertise in cancer care with innovative medicines will enable Witty Health to actively expand its platform to the oncology market and enable pharmaceutical and biotech company collaborations to improve cancer drug outcomes.”

“The current cancer treatment model without monitoring patient’s condition between office visits is not working. Witty Health’s Cancer Treatment Platform (CTP™) is designed for value-based models where the patient’s symptoms and vitals are monitored in real-time to improve patient’s Quality of Life (QoL) and potentially disease outcomes. Through an engaging partnership with payers, cancer drug marketers and physicians, we believe our product can significantly reduce preventable healthcare costs by reducing ER visits and hospitalizations due to symptom exacerbations,” stated Dr. Koduru.

Witty Health’s Cancer Treatment Platform (CTP™) is connected with eight devices: a wireless weighing scale, blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter, stethoscope, thermometer, multi-scope camera, ECG and blood glucose monitor. These tools create data which can be remotely uploaded while the patient is video conferencing with the physician - in real-time or offline, from home or office. Cancer Treatment Platform (CTP™) includes drug specific toxicity pathways to help oncologists to address specific toxicity effectively and promptly to improve Quality of Life (QoL) and potentially improve outcomes of the treatment.

It is protected by a number of novel patent applications covering the treatment with Checkpoint, CDK 4/6 and PARP inhibitors and pain management during cancer therapy. The Cancer Treatment Platform (CTP™) is customizable to five Checkpoint inhibitors; Opdivo™, Keytruda®, Imfinzi™, TecentriQ® and Bavencio™, three CDK 4/6 inhibitors: Ibrance®, Abemaciclib, and Kisqali®, PARP inhibitor; Lynparza™ and for any pain medication.

Witty Health Inc was established with the aim of finding new models to combat chronic care diseases through an intelligent, remote health risk monitoring technology. The company uses the InstaMD platform which includes: a telemedicine-based remote clinic, remote health monitoring, patient diagnosis, and messaging application modules. The suite of intelligent tools for this platform helps personalize health risk management. Witty Health Inc. has assembled an experienced management team and secured investments from a number of outstanding physician/oncology leaders.

