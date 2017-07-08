FlatWorld Publishes Taylor & Weerapana’s Economics Textbooks

Today, FlatWorld, a higher-education publisher specializing in affordable prices, published the latest version of the classic, market-leading textbook, Principles of Economics, Version 8.0 by John B.Taylor and Akila Weerapana, for just $39.95.

Taylor said: “I’m really excited about the 8th Edition of my introductory economics text with Akila Weerapana because it comes from a new publisher, FlatWorld, and will be sold at a much more reasonable price – only 10% to 25%, depending on the order, of the price charged for the old edition. In the past, I told students to buy used copies because the price was so high, but no more: I got the publication rights back and found a new publisher, FlatWorld.”

Earlier this summer, FlatWorld also published Taylor and Weerapana’s Principles of Macroeconomics, Version 8.0 and Principles of Microeconomics, Version 8.0. Drawing on extensive classroom-based experience, the authors present modern economics in a form that is intuitive, relevant, and memorable to students who have had no prior exposure to the subject.

All three textbooks in the series come equipped with a full range of instructor supplements including:



PowerPoint slides

Test bank

Student study aids

Instructor’s manual

Homework System (Launching soon)

Taylor and Weerapana’s textbooks are suitable for 2-year and 4-year institutions for courses such as Introductory Microeconomics and Principles of Microeconomics.

About FlatWorld:

FlatWorld is a higher-education publisher dedicated to breaking down the barriers of education. The company was acquired by new leadership in 2016 and has since been rapidly acquiring new titles and talent and reinvigorating the brand’s mission. FlatWorld believes that education is expensive, but textbooks don’t have to be.