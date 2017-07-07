Edward Buckingham, MD, and the team at Buckingham Facial Plastic Surgery, are excited to announce that Philadelphia-native, Michael Hall, MD will be completing a year-long fellowship with the office. During the rigorous fellowship, sponsored by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), Dr. Hall will work under the direction and mentorship of Dr. Buckingham.

Dr. Hall brings exceptional skill and impeccable talent to Buckingham Facial Plastic Surgery. A graduate of Lehigh University, it was here that Dr. Hall developed a passion for aesthetic medicine. Working first as an Emergency Medical Technician at the university, then as an Emergency Room Critical Care Technician, Dr. Hall honed his passion, going on to complete his medical degree at Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School.

After finishing his medical degree, Dr. Hall returned to his hometown of Philadelphia to complete a rigorous internship and residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. During this time, Dr. Hall become adept with a wide variety of cosmetic and functional surgical procedures for the head and neck. A prolific writer, over the years, Dr. Hall has authored numerous publications and presented at meetings in both Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. In 2015, he won the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy (AAOA) Merck Clinical Scholar Award for outstanding research in his field.

At the end of his residency, Dr. Hall was accepted for a highly competitive AAFPRS fellowship, under the direction of Dr. Buckingham, set to begin on July 1, 2017. Dr. Hall’s unique background, top-notch education, and passion for aesthetic medicine make him an excellent fit for the Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery.

An avid runner, Dr. Hall enjoys spending his free time with his wife and dog. He is a music lover, connoisseur of gourmet food and world traveler. If you are in the Austin area, please stop by Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery to welcome Dr. Hall to the practice.

For more information on Dr. Hall, or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Buckingham, contact the office at 512.401.2500 or fill out the online Contact Us form. Located on Bee Caves Road in beautiful Austin, Texas, the Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is close to the nearby cities of Cedar Park, Round Rock, San Marcos, and Bastrop.