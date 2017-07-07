Anserve Receives 2017 ATSI 2017 Award of Excellence

Anserve's Silver Award of Excellence “Anserve is thrilled to win the ATSI Award of Excellence for the third consecutive year. We would like to thank our entire team for their hard work in meeting our core value of putting the customer first” Bob Ward, CEO.

Anserve, Inc., receives the exclusive ATSI 2017 Award of Excellence for the third straight year at ATSI’s 2017 Annual Convention at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. The award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the telephone answering service industry’s Trade Association. The independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a one-year period. The scoring criteria include:

*Response Time

*Courteousness of Rep

*Accuracy of Call

*Knowledge of Account

*Overall Impression of Call

The award started 21 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the answering service industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call-handling experience.

Now a three-time winner Anserve Inc. has earned the Silver Award. ATSI extends its congratulations to the staff of Anserve Inc. on their proven quality service to their customers. “Anserve is thrilled to win the ATSI Award of Excellence for the third consecutive year. We would like to thank our entire team for their hard work in meeting our core value of putting the customer first” Bob Ward, CEO.

Both the caller’s and the client’s experience are the most paramount concerns for Anserve. To offer an even better and more accurate phone call experience by customers, Anserve is currently focusing on three specific areas. They are expanding their bilingual agent offerings to include over 200 languages. Having the ability to communicate in that many languages means nothing will be lost in translation. They are also fully developing their health practice manager app integrations and ensuring secure messaging, making it easier for doctors to become HIPPA compliant.

About ATSI:

The Association of TeleServices International, founded in 1942 as a national Trade Association that represents live answering services. ATSI now encompasses companies across North America.

About Anserve:

Anserve provides state-of-the-art answering services to contractors, medical and healthcare practices, hospice care, real estate and property management companies, and lawyers offices. Get 24/7 high-quality, specialized answering services all for business types. We will take your business to the next level. For more information go to http://www.anserve.com