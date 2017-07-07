New Leadership at Dallas Inn of Court

Nicole LeBoeuf, Steve Gwinn, Chad Ruback, Justice Douglas Lang, Judge Carl Stewart, Justice Elizabeth Lang-Miers, and Anthony Magee

The William “Mac” Taylor American Inn of Court has elected new officers to serve two-year terms beginning July of 2017. The officers are: President Steve Gwinn, Counselor Nicole LeBoeuf, Secretary/Treasurer Chad Ruback, and Immediate Past President Justice Elizabeth Lang-Miers of the Dallas Court of Appeals.

The Inn also appointed committee chairs to serve one-year terms. The membership committee will be co-chaired by Judge Mark Greenberg and Christine Leatherberry. The mentoring committee will be co-chaired by Julie Pettit, John Shipp, and Hyattye Simmons. The programming committee will be co-chaired by Judge Martin Hoffman, Judge Jim Jordan, and Camille Knight.

The Mac Taylor Inn of Court was founded in 1990 by civility-minded lawyers including Douglas Lang (now a justice on the Dallas Court of Appeals) and the late Judge Jerry Buchmeyer. The Mac Taylor Inn is one of several chapters of The American Inns of Court in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and one of hundreds of such chapters around the world. Like all other American Inns of Court, the Mac Taylor Inn is dedicated to fostering ethical and competent legal representation in an environment of respect. The Inn, which is associated with Southern Methodist University’s law school, provides opportunities for judges and senior lawyers to mentor junior lawyers and law students.