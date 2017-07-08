Naples Bay Resort, today announced it is joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

“This is a significant milestone toward creating a lodging experience that fits our brand and links us with the world’s largest independent hotel brand with affiliated properties in 85 countries,” said Fred Pezeshkan, developer and an owner of Naples Bay Resort.

“Our guest satisfaction numbers are very high and so is our repeat business. Now we need to vastly expand the number of worldwide travelers who know we are here and bring them an easy way to book their stay,” said Pezeshkan.

“Through this affiliation with Preferred our brand messages will reach millions of global travelers and we expect occupancy to increase in season and during Naples’ off season too.”

About Naples Bay Resort: Rated 4-Diamond by AAA, this 22-acre luxurious, boutique destination resort is waterfront on Naples Bay.

Its 97-slip marina has a Captain’s Lounge, fuel dock, ships store and direct water access to the Gulf of Mexico.

The expansive guest rooms range from hotel suites to 3 bedroom villas.

Recreation options include boat and bicycle rentals, a tennis center with six Har-Tru courts a full spa, fitness center, yoga studio, multiple pools, a waterfall, and a lazy river.

Contact information:

Website: http://www.NaplesBayResort.com

Resort telephone: 239.530.1199

Address:

Naples Bay Resort

1500 5th Avenue South

Naples, FL 34102

Travelers can book a stay at Naples Bay Resort online or via their mobile device through the new iPrefer mobile app, available to members of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts. iPrefer hotel rewards program, which extends points redeemable towards free nights and other on-property expenditures, elite status, and other complimentary benefits to guests.

The program is free to join at http://www.PreferredHotels.com, the iPrefer hotel rewards program currently has 1.8 million members.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 650 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries.

Through its five global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The iPrefer™ hotel rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Family℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

# # #