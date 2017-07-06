When TRM came on board, everyone started to like Maximo. Now I believe it's the best software we are using. TRM will be upgrading us in July 2017 to the current version.

Total Resource Management, Inc. (TRM) is pleased to announce they have once again achieved the level of Maximo Gold Partner from IBM through its revised and more challenging 2017 partner accreditation program.

Although TRM has been innovating solutions in the Enterprise Asset Management space, specifically Maximo for more than 20 years, this past year has proved to be another year of firsts and demonstrated leadership.

While TRM’s main focus is on EAM strategy and business consulting, including helping customers take advantage of the savings offered by the cloud, TRM was also the second largest Maximo reseller in North America.

In terms of leading the movement to Maximo SaaS, TRM is the only IBM-approved SaaS Solution Provider for Maximo SaaS, the first to close an IBM Bridge to Cloud deal and one of the only IOT (Internet of Things) partner to offer Multi-tenant Maximo SaaS (MTM SaaS) for small organizations with fewer users.

TRM invented Anywhere Builder™, the only configuration tool for Maximo Anywhere and is the only IBM IOT partner to offer this and other SaaS platform enhancements, onboarding guidance, data migration, easy configurations and personalized L1 support for Maximo SaaS at no additional cost.

TRM configures the right Maximo solution for both large, complex organizations with mission-critical assets and smaller organizations moving to a CMMS for the first time. Whether its traditional hosting or building a Maximo SaaS model solution with a Federal contractor to take to market, TRM ensures satisfied customers. From a recent survey these were some of the comments:

"TRM is our chosen partner for this SaaS initiative – they are a tremendous partner. Our goals were aligned and the TRM team stretched and crammed when it was needed to create this solution." (Federal Contractor using Maximo SaaS to support Base operations)

"TRM did a tremendous job onboarding our sites to the hosted application." (Global Manufacturing Company rolling out Maximo to sites around the world)

Garner Bennett, TRM President and CEO, said, “Our mission is to bring to our customers the most innovative technology to ensure that the return on their investment in Maximo is the highest it can be. This extends way beyond just technology, but includes being a trusted advisor that can bring to bear the true value of enterprise asset management strategy and industry best practices for better operational performance. I know this is true when I see what our customers say about TRM long-term engagements like the customers below.”

"Our initial consulting company that installed and configured Maximo in 2006 did a poor job. No one liked using Maximo. Then I hired TRM and the team totally fixed our Maximo problems, gave great trainings and has also upgraded us twice. When TRM came on board, everyone started to like Maximo. Now I believe it's the best software we are using. TRM will be upgrading us in July 2017 to the current version." (Large California Water and Wastewater Organization)

"We did not know TRM existed until 2.5 years after acquiring Maximo, but we were only able to USE Maximo after TRM took care of us. We wasted over $100k on two failed implementations by prior implementers, TRM figured out and performed everything required to help us successfully implement Maximo." (Oil & Gas Company)

About TRM

TRM (an IBM Maximo Gold Partner) improves asset and operational performance by delivering Maximo consulting services with world class functional and technical expertise (strategic asset management, RCM, ISO 55000, practical failure analysis), Maximo Cloud Services (SaaS, hosting, managed services, private, public and hybrid cloud; IBM Maximo SaaS, and hosting with FedRAMP compliant data centers), and TRM Software (performance and productivity add-on tools for Maximo, including TRM RulesManager Studio, Anywhere Builder, MaxAssist and Lockout Tagout Manager).

TRM has been innovating since 1993 with headquarters in Alexandria, VA and supporting offices across the US. More information can be found at http://www.trmnet.com or 703-548-4285.

IBM, IBM Maximo, Maximo are registered trademarks of IBM Corporation.

Anywhere Builder is a trademark of Total Resource Management, Inc.