Joey Mobbs Named DEUTZ Xchange Sales Manager

DEUTZ Corporation has chosen Joey Mobbs to be the new sales manager for the company’s DEUTZ Xchange remanufactured engine division. He will report to Grant MacNeill, director of service sales for DEUTZ.

“We’re excited to see Joey move into this new role,” said MacNeill. “The relationships he’s developed with our dealers, distributors, OEMs and fleet customers have uniquely prepared him to take on this challenge.”

Mobbs has been with DEUTZ since 2011. His first position was in the warranty/service department where he assisted with claims processing and completion. From there, he moved into a position as a corporate trainer, providing classroom, hands-on training to national rental companies, fleet organizations and OEMs. Since 2014, Mobbs has been an OEM account manager for all national rental companies in the United States.

“Taking on this new position seems like a natural progression in my career with DEUTZ,” said Mobbs. “I really enjoy assisting our customers with their service needs. My background is in sales, and I feel like this move to DEUTZ Xchange will also draw upon those skills, benefitting both my career and the DEUTZ Xchange program.”

DEUTZ Xchange engines are totally remanufactured, making them a sound alternative to the rebuilt engines found in today’s marketplace. Each Xchange engine goes through a 300-point reconditioning process according to its original blueprint specifications. Original engines are disassembled and all parts are tested and cleaned. Then, they’re reassembled, brought up to the latest stage of technical development and inspected to ensure they meet precise specifications.

“The need for remanufactured engines has continued to grow,” Mobbs said. “Our Xchange program fills a unique niche by helping OEMs and their end users enjoy durable, quality engines at a lower cost. Providing great service is a DEUTZ hallmark, and I look forward to continuing that tradition in my new position.”

To learn more about DEUTZ Corporation, as well as its complete line of diesel and natural gas engines, please visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.