The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and

Waycare, a predictive analytics platform for smart cities, announced a pilot program that for the

first time in the U.S. will help prevent traffic crashes and congestion. Waycare's proprietary

technology predicts traffic crashes and related congestion before they occur, helping to prevent

them altogether and enabling first responders to better allocate their resources.

The Waycare platform integrates historical data with real-time data, such as traffic light timing,

major events, weather conditions, vehicle location, speeds, counts and occupancies. The resulting

information helps identify, for the first time, dangerous driving conditions on the road, well

before an incident occurs.

Today, cities rely on their own infrastructure - sensors, cameras and other devices - to track and

manage traffic systems, primarily in response to incidents. Waycare’s predictive analytics

enables local first responders and traffic management centers to more efficiently deploy

resources to patrol problem areas to calm traffic in hopes of preventing traffic crashes altogether.

“Real-time data is an unutilized asset that, with the introduction of predictive analytics, will enable cities to save lives on the road and optimize traffic management,” said Waycare CEO Noam Maital. “To illustrate that point, we can collect 200 times more data than the data generated by all road sensors in Las Vegas today. Our pilot program in Southern Nevada is yet another testament that it is truly one of the most innovative regions in the U.S.”

The RTC and Waycare are collaborating with Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) and Nevada

Department of Transportation (NDOT) to use Waycare’s predictive insights to strategically

deploy highway patrol and roadside service units.

The RTC’s traffic management center will use the platform to optimize traffic flow through the

two designated pilot corridors, U.S. 95 West of I-15 and I-15 South of Charleston Boulevard.

“We are excited to be working with Waycare and our partners at NDOT and NHP to further our

ongoing efforts to utilize data to improve our regional traffic management system,” said Tina

Quigley, RTC general manager. “These types of advanced technologies represent the future of

transportation, and the future is now in Southern Nevada.”

“The information we get from Waycare will enable us to use our resources, including the

Freeway Service Patrol, in a more efficient and strategic manner,” said Rudy Malfabon, NDOT

director, which provides the Freeway Service Patrol to improve highway safety by reducing the

time required to remove incidents that can disrupt traffic flows and cause traffic congestion.

Dan Langford, director of the Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility (NCAM), added, “Nevada

continues to be at the forefront of technology development that improves our transportation

systems. As a state, we continue to diversify and broaden our international partnerships. In this

case, technology companies like Waycare help build on our existing relationship with Israel that

was initiated by the Governors trade mission in 2013. Solutions to our transportation challenges

lie in advanced technologies and global collaboration.”

About Waycare

Waycare’s predictive analytics platform optimizes city traffic management and is empowering the future

of city mobility by combining city data along with real-time in-vehicle information, and deep learning

technologies, allowing cities to know their roads like never before. To learn more about how Waycare is

changing city mobility, visit http://www.Waycaretech.com.

About the RTC

The RTC is the transit authority, transportation planning organization and regional traffic management

agency for Southern Nevada. The RTC’s vision is to provide a safe, convenient and effective regional

transportation system that enhances mobility and air quality for citizens and visitors. The RTC encourages

residents and visitors to use a variety of transportation choices to help reduce traffic congestion, clean the

air and improve the quality of life in Southern Nevada. For more information about the RTC and its major

initiatives or to download its transit app rideRTC, visit http://www.rtcsnv.com.

About NDOT

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is a 100-year-old, 1,800-employee state agency

responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of 5,400 miles of state highways and

1,100 bridges. The agency is managed by senior department staff and the state Transportation Board,

chaired by the governor.

About Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility

The Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility (NCAM) provides the contact point bringing together

industry, government and academia to develop and deploy policy, standards and technology around

advanced mobility including electric, connected, autonomous vehicles and related infrastructure. Its

partners include the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the Nevada Department of

Transportation, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. For more information, visit

http://www.nevadacam.org.

