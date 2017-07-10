“Real-time data is an unutilized asset that, with the introduction of predictive analytics, will enable cities to save lives on the road and optimize traffic management”
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and
Waycare, a predictive analytics platform for smart cities, announced a pilot program that for the
first time in the U.S. will help prevent traffic crashes and congestion. Waycare's proprietary
technology predicts traffic crashes and related congestion before they occur, helping to prevent
them altogether and enabling first responders to better allocate their resources.
The Waycare platform integrates historical data with real-time data, such as traffic light timing,
major events, weather conditions, vehicle location, speeds, counts and occupancies. The resulting
information helps identify, for the first time, dangerous driving conditions on the road, well
before an incident occurs.
Today, cities rely on their own infrastructure - sensors, cameras and other devices - to track and
manage traffic systems, primarily in response to incidents. Waycare’s predictive analytics
enables local first responders and traffic management centers to more efficiently deploy
resources to patrol problem areas to calm traffic in hopes of preventing traffic crashes altogether.
“Real-time data is an unutilized asset that, with the introduction of predictive analytics, will enable cities to save lives on the road and optimize traffic management,” said Waycare CEO Noam Maital. “To illustrate that point, we can collect 200 times more data than the data generated by all road sensors in Las Vegas today. Our pilot program in Southern Nevada is yet another testament that it is truly one of the most innovative regions in the U.S.”
The RTC and Waycare are collaborating with Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) and Nevada
Department of Transportation (NDOT) to use Waycare’s predictive insights to strategically
deploy highway patrol and roadside service units.
The RTC’s traffic management center will use the platform to optimize traffic flow through the
two designated pilot corridors, U.S. 95 West of I-15 and I-15 South of Charleston Boulevard.
“We are excited to be working with Waycare and our partners at NDOT and NHP to further our
ongoing efforts to utilize data to improve our regional traffic management system,” said Tina
Quigley, RTC general manager. “These types of advanced technologies represent the future of
transportation, and the future is now in Southern Nevada.”
“The information we get from Waycare will enable us to use our resources, including the
Freeway Service Patrol, in a more efficient and strategic manner,” said Rudy Malfabon, NDOT
director, which provides the Freeway Service Patrol to improve highway safety by reducing the
time required to remove incidents that can disrupt traffic flows and cause traffic congestion.
Dan Langford, director of the Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility (NCAM), added, “Nevada
continues to be at the forefront of technology development that improves our transportation
systems. As a state, we continue to diversify and broaden our international partnerships. In this
case, technology companies like Waycare help build on our existing relationship with Israel that
was initiated by the Governors trade mission in 2013. Solutions to our transportation challenges
lie in advanced technologies and global collaboration.”
