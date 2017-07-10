Frederick L. Aschauer, Jr. Joins Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A.

Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A. is pleased to announce that on July 17, 2017, Frederick L. Aschauer, Jr. will be joining the firm’s Tallahassee office as Of Counsel.

Mr. Aschauer has extensive experience representing clients on matters related to litigation and environmental regulation. Fred previously served as General Counsel for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), and prior to that as FDEP’s Director of the Division of Water Resource Management.

Mr. Aschauer has been involved in multiple cases before the Division of Administrative Hearings involving, among other things, environmental resource permits, consumptive use permits, and water quality standards. Mr. Aschauer has extensive experience litigating in various state courts throughout Florida. Fred’s practice also involves Federal matters governed by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act "CERCLA," the National Environmental Policy Act "NEPA," the Freedom of Information Act "FOIA," and the Clean Water Act "CWA." He has published articles and presented on topics such as water quality credit trading, litigation under the Federal Administrative Procedure Act, and numeric nutrient criteria issues. Mr. Aschauer graduated Cum Laude from the Florida State University College of Law. Beginning July 17, Fred can be reached at faschauer(at)llw-law(dot)com or at 850.222.5702.

Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A. is a statewide law firm with 34 attorneys and over 20 years’ experience practicing in the areas of environmental, land use, real estate, litigation, legislative and governmental affairs. LLW has the experience to navigate complex local, state, and federal laws and regulations. Our offices are in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa Bay and West Palm Beach. For more detailed information on our qualifications, visit our website at http://www.llw-law.com.