FITNATICS’ pop-up activations place the digital perks of being a FITBOX subscriber into the real world by allowing users to participate in influencer-hosted workouts, and other invite only events.

Coming off a successful New York FITBOX FITNATICS Spring launch event, FITBOX announces its newest event series, Hamptons FITBOX FITNATICS, which will take place July 7-9 in the Hamptons. In partnership with W Hotels of New York and SHAPE® ACTIVEWEAR - newly launched the athletic wear and lifestyle brand inspired by the pages of SHAPE® Mmagazine, FITNATICS’ pop-up activations place the digital perks of being a FITBOX subscriber into the real world by allowing users to participate in influencer-hosted workouts, meet other workout buddies, and browse meticulously curated product displays, all designed to aligned with the FITBOX mantra of attainable luxury.

Taking place over the three days, The FITNATICS weekend events include a Happy Hour Workout with AKT, a ground-breaking fitness technique that combines circuit training, HIIT, strength, toning, dance cardio, Pilates, and yoga, on Day 1; a 5k Run with Mile High Run Club, a program geared toward s runners specifically with classes that focus on strength and endurance workouts, in addition to long -distance training and private coaching, on Day 2; and a Rosé Brunch with a ‘What She Said’ discussion featuring global fashion designer, Rebecca Minkoff and SHAPE Magazine Fashion Editor, Jenn Barthole to round out the weekend. During the brunch, Barthole will moderate a discussion with Minkoff, as part of W Hotel’s ‘What She Said’ global speaker series focusing on empowering women through the inspirational stories of the world’s top entrepreneurs and trailblazers, with the focus to be on health and wellness, and “Women Building Businesses For Women.”

The Hamptons FITBOX FITNATICS Sschedule is as follows. Highlights include:



DAY 1 - Happy Hour Workout at AKT at 6:00 PM

DAY 3 - Rose´ Brunch & Fireside Chat w/ Rebecca Minkoff and Jenn Barthole at a private estate at 12:00 PM

During the weekend, Hamptons FITBOX FITNATICS attendees will see a preview of a specially curated SHAPE® ACTIVEWEAR outfit specially curated from the summer collection, which will be available for members to purchase in July. Featuring cutting-edge fabric technology, SHAPE ACTIVEWEAR collections are is designed to enhance a woman’s workout while its bold colors and vibrant prints allow her to easily transition to life outside the gym.

In addition, W Hotels of New York will be providing poolside cabanas for lounging at the private estate during the brunch to close out the weekend, as well as one of their in-house deejays for live music. Guests on Sunday will enjoy specialty cocktails by Tequila Don Julio in addition to Bai Water.

To download FITBOX Plus click here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fitbox-plus/id1059098243?mt=8