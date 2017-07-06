Utelogy Signs Connect-West as Manufacturers Rep in Western Canada

Mike Upright from Connect West "Like Connect-West, Utelogy delivers a best-in-class offering and we’re looking forward to helping our customers take advantage of the opportunities the Utelogy platform offers for our clients,” said Mike Upright, Principal of Connect-West.

Utelogy, which makes software for control, management and analytics of audiovisual systems for business and education, has signed a manufacturers’ representative agreement with Connect-West, which represents the world’s leading manufacturers for commercial AV solutions in Western Canada.

Utelogy is a leader in Software-Defined audiovisual (SDAV) technology for smart classrooms, conference rooms, video-conference and auditoriums. Using an open architecture, the Utelogy platform enables AV and IT departments to build much more flexibility into its class and meeting room technology for easy reconfigurations and equipment re-use. With its help-desk and remote monitoring capabilities, Utelogy also delivers operational savings.

“We are pleased to be representing an innovative solution like Utelogy,” said Mike Upright, Principal of Connect-West. “Like Connect-West, Utelogy delivers a best-in-class offering and we’re looking forward to helping our customers take advantage of the opportunities the Utelogy platform offers for our clients.”

“Connect West Marketing has been working with the AV integrator community for more than a decade in Western Canada and we were looking for a company with a strong reputation and focus on customer service, and we found that with Mike and his team,” said Frank Pellkofer, Utelogy’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re excited to work with Connect-West and the other members of the CMTech Group (BG Media Solutions and Michel Morrow Technologie) which together provide national coverage throughout the vast Canadian market,” Pellkofer added.

About Utelogy Corporation:

Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise technology control and management platform without limits. Utelogy is a flexible, scalable software solution for control and management of AV systems. Users enjoy a flexible, future-friendly AV control and management environment that puts the power in the hands of the user. For more information, visit http://www.utelogy.com.

About Connect-West:

Connect-West Marketing has been connecting Manufacturers and the AV integrator community for over a decade. As Manufacturers’ Agents in the professional Audio Video industry based in Vancouver British Columbia they serve Western Canada including; BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Visit http://connect-west.ca/.